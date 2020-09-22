It finally happened.
After watching bowlers come and go, pre-bowling, post-bowling, bowling in non-sanctioned events, I always wondered just what would happen if someone shot a perfect game or some astronomical series.
Now, we will all know.
Congratulations to Chris Farrell, who last Monday night, pre-bowling for the Tuesday night Fellowship League, tossed his 15 pound Ebonite GB2 to connect for the middle dozen strikes of his series, and claim his sixth sanctioned 300. It was his first in Albemarle Lanes, his first coming in Chesapeake in 2007. Farrell, who assist with coaching the ECSU Women’s team, went on to a 754 series.
So, what does happen when someone connects for a 300 or other honor score while pre or post bowling?
Honestly, not much.
While the scores will count for league purposes, they will not be recognized by the governing body of our leagues, the United States Bowling Congress.
Rule 111 addresses scores bowled outside of a regular scheduled match and subsection e-8 addresses that scores are not eligible for national awards.
Because the league allows limited individual pre-bowls, but does not have a specific rule banning week one pre-bowls, the games will count for the league.
Tuesday night, when Fellowship officially started, Stephen Marshall had his GPS programmed for the pocket and it led him right there, to the tune of a 252-710, just ahead of Garry Williams’ nice 257-646.
Paul Lacher’s 217-645, Mark Tarkington’s 248-641, and Starley Darnell’s 225-610 rounded out the men’s leaders of Fellowship.
On the ladies’ side of Fellowship, Brittney Krehel’s 231-580 led the way, just ahead of Kaytee Simpson’s 195-567, Taylor Lane’s 156-449, and Maria Bingham’s 166 game.
Steve Spoonire topped the Thursday night Martin Luther King League with an opening night 236-647, followed by Chris Farrell’s 246-606, Tyler Hudgins’ 211-588, and Randy Cartwright’s 212 game.
The ladies from MLK were led by Mary Hill’s 173-471, Sherri Norwood’s 179-461, and Brenda Marx’s 131-363.
The All-American Ladies got their season off to a big start with top games from Sharon Yonek (157), Debbie Regal (153), and Stella Miller (152).
The All-American Ladies are respecting the COVID-19 precautions by assigning one team per pair of lanes and asking the center to restrict outside bowlers during their Thursday morning sessions.
The Youth League had another big week, led by Bob Miller’s 230-575, followed closely by Bryce Hawkins’ 200-557, and Joshua Davenport’s 197-453.
The young ladies witnessed a 159-461 from Kaylee Winslow, a 158-424 from Elizabeth Scaff, and a 150-411 from Violet Olds.
I was super-excited to have three younger children get introduced to the life-long game by beginning a bumper club.
Top bumper games came from Flynt Willis (98), JD Barefoot (91), and Kolby Fowers (80).
I’m looking forward to watching the progress of these youngsters through the season and in years to come.
Many people have asked recently what Albemarle Lanes is doing to keep its bowlers and staff safe during this pandemic, and the answers are obvious as soon as guests come though the door.
Beginning with the hand sanitizer at the back door and at the front control counter, everyone has opportunities to keep their hands clean and safe during their visit. At the counter, customers and employees are separated by a hanging sneeze guard.
During open play times, visitors will find all ball options available waiting on the ball racks on the lanes.
This is done to prevent guest from having to inspect every ball in the house. While some still find it necessary to visit neighboring lanes to still check out everything. When they finish their Lewis and Clark expedition, the employees just go down and re-sanitized everything that has been toughed, just like it is when guest finish their bowling.
Add to these precautions that everything is being done to keep open lanes between bowlers or groups and Albemarle Lanes remains a safe-haven for guest to visit.
Until next week, good luck and good bowling!