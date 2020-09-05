It has been about as hot as we can stand it lately but the bass don’t seem to mind.
When the water temps are high the fish usually have a high metabolism but around our region it is not the water temperature but the amount of oxygen in the water. I have said many times that if you see the green algae that is in our waters it means that the oxygen levels are low so move to a different spot.
We can use this to our advantage by searching for cleaner water which in turn will be higher in oxygen.
Every river and creek has some of the green algae in it no matter where you live in the Albemarle region but there are always places to find fishable water simply by looking for current, cooler water temps and vegetation like lily pads or grass.
Vegetation will produce oxygen and if it is early in the morning the fish will be up in the vegetation chasing baitfish. This makes for an ideal place to fish top water or soft plastics pitched into holes or cuts.
I like to throw frogs and flukes into pads early in day then switch to a texas rigged lizard. Pitch these baits in the cuts and holes in the vegetation and watch the line for movement. The fish will hit the bait and not even move so you have to pay attention to line twitch.
Deeper water will also hold higher oxygen levels so outside bends in creeks and rivers will hold fish in the summer time. Work soft plastics up on the bank down to the bottom making sure you keep the bait on bottom or in the structure.
Crank baits will also work in the areas but you have to make sure you cover the entire water column. I like to throw down the bank and bounce it down the ledge and if I can make it parallel to the drop off even better. These are just a few hot water tips you can follow till the water cools down which is getting closer.
What’s biting, where...
The offshore fleet has been doing pretty well this week with some captains bringing in limits of mahi while others are bringing in tuna. There are still plenty of flags flying high on the outriggers also with plenty of billfish being released.
The storms are far away and the winds are looking good so get offshore and fill that freezer.
On the beaches and piers it has been slowly getting better but it is still not to brag about. Mullet and spot in the surf with some pompano on the southern beaches. There have a been a few drum but the big ones are at night.
The sound is still a good spot to fish for speckled trout and flounder. Fish shallow in the morning and late in the day then move deeper for the flounder.
The speckled trout seem to be everywhere but look for structure like duck blinds, bridge pilings and oyster beds.
Locally we are all about the largemouth bite early and late in the day with large creeks putting some nice fish in the boat. There is also a good white perch bite going on right now with white Beetle Spins and Uncle Jessie lures tipped with shrimp doing all the work.
If anyone gets out this week shoot me a report and some pics to fishingwithmike921@yahoo.com or hit me up on Facebook at Fishing with Mike.