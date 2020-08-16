This time of year you can feel the heat as soon as you wake up in the morning.
The air is so thick you can cut it with a knife and the last thing on your mind is getting a line wet but if you know what you are doing this can be a great time of year to fish. Sure the water feels like a bath but it can still produce some quality fish if you just get out and try.
The first thing you need to do is get up early and when I say early I mean like before dawn when it is still dark. This is key this time of year and it doesn’t matter if you are talking about fishing the beach, the rivers or a local pond being on the water while it is still dark is a good start. If you are fishing for largemouth you want to throw top water baits like buzz baits, Pop-Rs and Whopper Ploppers because they are up shallow and feeding.
That means you have to throw right to the bank with your baits and fish them all the way back to the boat till you get your first strike. How many times have you seen a fish come all the way to the boat before hitting the bait? It happens a lot so keep your eyes glued to the lure and watch for any kind of nervous water or even the fish in clear water.
Once the sun comes up the bite will slow usually but don’t give up too soon because the locust are out this year and it could run all day if you try.
If it does slow then you want to switch to a flipping bait like a jig or soft plastic and work it through the drop offs because the first thing they will do is go deep and hang on whatever structure they can find. Once it gets to be high noon go home and come back at the end of the day and repeat the process in reverse throwing pitching baits till dark then top waters.
This kind of fishing is typical for this time of year and it can be used to pattern fish all summer long.
What’s biting, where...
The offshore bite finally slowed a little this past week but not as much as you think. There is still a decent grass line out of Oregon Inlet if you head south east and we even have a few tuna hanging around.
The Pirates Cove Billfish was this week so stay tuned to see who won the big money there. I am sure with the quality of anglers and boat captains someone will score big.
On the near shore there have been some ribbon fish as well as blues and Spanish but that is about it.
On the beaches it has been slow with only a few mullet and spot up north and some pompano down around Buxton.
Here locally it is hit or miss with some days scoring big on largemouth then the next day nothing.
Some of my kayak buddies found some fish in the creeks one day this week but then struck out the next day.
There should be plenty of white perch hanging around with Uncle Jessie lures and white Beetle Spins paying off there.
If anyone gets out this week shoot me a report and some pics to fishingwithmike921@yahoo.com or hit me up on Facebook at Fishing with Mike.