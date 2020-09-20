With the nights getting cooler and the winds switching out of the northeast, it didn’t take long for the drum to move into the surf.
There were already rumors of fish coming into range at night but now they are in the surf and it is game on.
Some anglers are at the ends of the piers while others are on the beach but either way it is the beginning of my favorite time of year when you can set the hook on a monster and battle it without going on a boat.
If you are fishing from the pier you need a big rod with lots of line but from the shore it looks like they are right in the surf in the first drop off. The weapon of choice is the drum rig which is a sliding weight and a circle hook with a fresh piece of mullet on the end.
Once you get your cast out then loosen your drag and if you have a clicker turn it on. There is nothing like the sound of line peeling off a reel while the clicker is on.
It will make you jump out of your chair faster than anything else you have ever seen. You can get pre-made drum rigs at your local tackle store or buy the pieces and make them yourself either way it is a pretty simple little outfit. The main key to drum fishing is fresh bait and most of the tackle stores will carry it. Look for bait that the eyes are clear not fogged over and when you rig your tackle put a bead between the swivel and the slider rig for the weight.
It will protect the hook and give it a little noise.
My go to guy for drum fishing is Jake Worthington from Camden. For a young man, he has had the opportunity to fish for drum most of his life and has pretty much perfected the techniques of bull drum fishing.
When Jake starts popping up on Facebook with bull reds they have probably already been hitting for a week or two but he likes to keep things close till they really start running.
These big winds and cooler waters have brought them into range and I know I will be out fighting the weather this weekend.
What’s biting, where...
The offshore reports have been a little slim simply because the weather has kept a lot of boats tied to the docks.
Some boats did get out and the bill fishing was excellent with lots of white marlin flags flying as well as some blues and sails. There was also some mahi and even some tuna brought back for the freezer. This weekend is calling for more wind so I don’t see many boats getting out till the middle of next week.
In the sound and near shore there was some good blue fishing with some fish over 10 pounds. The drum fishing is also good on a drift with fresh cut bait.
Inside Oregon Inlet they are hanging around the 20foot mark and the last couple of hours of incoming and the first couple of outgoing are your favorite times to go. The flounder is still a pretty good bet right now but the season is ending soon so pay attention the rules.
Fresh cut squid on flounder rigs or spec jigs are my favorite thing to drag on a float.
Locally we are still on a decent largemouth bite and it will only get better with the cooler nights bringing the water temps down.
Top water bites will be my first bet then soft plastics after that. Look for channel drops and ledges close to the bank so outside bends and undercut banks will work. The white perch are still in huge numbers and show no signs of slowing down soon.
White Beetle Spins and Uncle Jessie lures tipped with shrimp are the favorites now.
Fish drop offs next to big flats for the numbers and when you find one there will be more.
If anyone gets out this week shoot me a report and some pics to fishingwithmike@yahoo.com or hit me up on Facebook at Fishing with Mike.