If anyone has ever gone fishing with me they know that I have a fluke tied onto my rod at all times.
Some of the advantages of fishing flukes is that they can be fished shallow or deep, in all types of structure because it is weedless and you don’t have to be some kind of pro to fish them.
A fluke is a type of soft body minnow bait that gets its name from Zoom manufacturing who pretty much started the whole fluke movement. Many other lure companies make a similar bait but they call it a fluke much the same way they call soda Coke.
The way you rig a fluke it to use it on a bare wide gap worm hook and you thread the hook into the head then out the bottom through the belly slot. Turn the hook and bring it up through the top then skin hook it into its back.
Some important details about flukes is that the hook must remain straight after you prep the bait. If you don’t it will spin in the water then the action will be disturbed. Another detail is if you start the hook it the middle of the face the bait will remain neutral but if you start it a little low it will pop when you twitch the rod tip. If you start it low it will dive with the rod action.
Position is critical to what type of fishing you want to do so if you want it to breach the surface and stay on top then hook it a little low but if you want it to dive do the opposite.
The size of the hook will also make the lure function differently and by size I am talking length and diameter of the hook.
If the hook is heavier then the lure will fall faster and a thin diameter hook will help keep in on top more. This may sound like a lot but once you get the hang of fishing a fluke you will understand how these little details will make the bait react.
I like to fish a fluke by throwing it all the way to the bank and bringing it off the shore into the water. This allows the bait to be more natural in its presentation.
I had the opportunity to fish a private pond in my kayak that was spring fed (thanks Jon) and the water was crystal clear. The fluke caught me more fish than any other bait because it had a natural presentation that the fish could not resist.
I say five pound fish that got chased away by eight pound fish in order to take the bait. It was like being in a class room filled with quality fish and it was an awesome experience to watch it happen.
I use this type of experience to fish the lure in other situations and bodies of water and you can do the same thing with a little practice and time.
What’s biting, where...
The offshore anglers had some decent days this past week with good amount of blackfin tuna, mahi and bottom fish being brought back to the docks but the big news is if you ever wanted to fish for a marlin now is the time to get out and try your luck.
Some boats came back with 8, 10 or 12 flags flying high on their outriggers and if you never thought you would have the chance to catch one you have to strike before the fish move away.
On the beaches the big drum have begun to show their heads but mostly at night. This is a sign that they are going to be here soon and the little cold front we had this week is only the beginning.
There was also some pompano, mullet and croaker caught on bottom rigs with the occasional flounder in the surf. A little farther off the beach the Spanish mackerel and blues are starting to pick up also.
The sound is still a good bet with speckled trout and flounder on the top of the leader board as well as some croaker and spot. There also some rumors of big bulls coming inside the Oregon Inlet and Hatteras Inlet so it looks like an early season for drum.
Locally the water is still hot in our rivers but that doesn’t mean that the fish aren’t biting with tons of white perch coming in on Beetle Spins and Uncle Jessie lures and there is still a good largemouth bite on top water.
This week’s rains should bring the fish shallow so get those buzz baits and popping baits tied on and get out there.
If anyone has a chance to get out send me a report and some pics to fishingwithmike921@yahoo.com or on Facebook it is Fishing with Mike.