Will Rogers had a saying, “Being a hero is about the shortest-lived profession on earth.”
The other night as I watched the coverage of Tropical Storm/Hurricane Isaias, the meteorologist mentioned that the storm was following the path of Hurricane Hazel, the powerful storm that ravaged the entire eastern seaboard in 1954. The story prompted me to remember a journeyman outfielder from South Carolina, Bob “Hurricane” Hazle, who took his namesake from the historic storm.
Robert Sidney Hazle, from Woodruff, S.C., was an outstanding three sport athlete in high school and was offered a football scholarship to the University of Tennessee.
However, the bonus money offered by the Cincinnati Reds was too appealing to a boy from a poor mill family. He did well enough to get a brief call-up to the majors in 1951, but military service, and then injuries stalled his progress.
It was while playing winter ball in Venezuela in 1954 that he first earned the nickname “Hurricane.” That October, a Category 4 hurricane named Hazel had struck the U.S. coast near the border of North Carolina and South Carolina. It caused devastating damage on up the entire coast. I remember seeing a house reduced to matchsticks near where my family was living in Cape Cod.
While playing for Nashville, in 1955, Hazle displayed a new ability to hit for power, crashing 29 home runs, driving in 92 runs. The power display cemented his nickname with the sportswriters of the day.
The Reds were loaded with outfielders, and traded Hazle to the Milwaukee Braves in 1956. At Wichita, he was having a decent season but injured his knee badly, and had to hobble through the rest of the season.
At that point, Hazle almost decided to leave baseball. He said, “ I decided that if I didn’t make the majors by ‘57, I would call it quits.”
Back at Triple A Wichita in 1957, his knee improved, and with it, his batting average. In late July, destiny called. The Braves star center fielder Billy Bruton went down with a leg injury as the team was embroiled in a tight pennant race. The Braves called up Hazle, and for the next eight weeks he was the mightiest slugger in baseball. With a borrowed bat from teammate Chuck Tanner, he won game after game with clutch extra-base hits. He was once again “Hurricane” Hazle as he made 34 hits in his first 67 times at bat for an average of .507, scoring 16 runs and driving in 21. When he joined the team, the Braves were tied for first, but the team won the first ten games in which Hazle played.
“I suppose he’ll cool off,” second baseman Red Schoendienst said, “ but right now this kid is Musial, Mantle, and Ted Williams all wrapped in one.”
Hazle continued his hot hitting, destroying the Phillies with two 3-run homers, and burying the second-place Cardinals with seven hits in a doubleheader.
In two late September games he homered to beat the Cubs as the Braves clinched the pennant. The “Hurricane” finished the season with a .403 average in 41 games, and teammates Eddie Mathews and Hank Aaron, both Hall of Famers, would both say that Hazle was the main reason the Braves captured the flag.
The Braves would beat the New York Yankees in the World Series in seven games, as Hazle had two hits in the final game when it really counted. The citizens of Woodruff, his boyhood hometown, honored him with a parade after the Milwaukee triumph.
In 1958, Hazle was twice hit by beanballs, spending two weeks in a St Louis hospital on one occasion, and his equilibrium was affected. He then injured his ankle sliding into second base. He was sold to the Detroit Tigers, but the magic never returned. He returned to the minor leagues, and retired from baseball two years later.
After baseball, he worked in sales in his native South Carolina. He had a heart attack in 1981, followed by open heart surgery. That slowed his pace a little, which caused his wife Pat to declare, “The Hurricane, these days, is really just a gentle breeze.”
Bob Hazle did not live in the “what ifs.” He said, “Look at it this way. I’ll always have 1957. There was the pennant race and then the World Series. Some players, even great ones, never get there. But I did. And we won it and we beat the Yankees.”
Hazle suffered a second heart attack and passed away at age 61 on April 25, 1992.
He achieved in life what few of us will ever experience. For a brief shining moment he was a absolute best, the Hemingway of his profession.
How many of us can say that.