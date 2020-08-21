The other day I was surprised, more like astonished, to see that Washington quarterback Alex Smith had returned to practice, and had been approved for full football activity by the medical staff.
Back in November, 2018, against the Houston Texans, Smith suffered a devastating injury, a compound fracture of both the tibia and fibula bones in his right leg.
After surgery to correct the damage, Smith’s leg became infected with a flesh-eating bacteria.
He then needed an additional 16 surgeries in order to get the problem under control.
According to Smith’s wife Elizabeth, amputation of the leg was strongly considered at one point. During an interview back in February, Alex said he was “lucky to be alive.”
After a rigorous schedule of rehabilitation, and almost two years off the football field, Smith wants to win back the starting QB job he held he went before his injury.
At the time, Washington was 6-3, in first place in the NFC East. After he went down, the team went 1-6 in the final seven weeks of the season. Last season Washington floundered.
I am not the only person to wonder why Alex is trying to make a comeback. He is now 36 years old, “an old guy” by his own admission. He is also financially secure, and no one would blame him if he retired, and started his post-football life with his wife and children.
In his own words, his family is a big reason why he has put the jersey back on, and returned to the practice field. “I don’t think it’s something that I can walk away from and be able to sleep at night. If I did, I don’t think I could look my kids in the eye and talk to them about giving their all and pushing through things. We all face adversity in life. It comes in different forms. Was I going to talk about it, or be about it?”
Alex Smith’s ordeal made me think about the great quarterback of my youth, Bobby Layne, who suffered through a similar injury, and made it back to a high level of performance.
Layne led the Detroit Lions to back to back NFL Championships in 1952-53. In 1957, he again had the Lions driving to another championship, when in the 11th game of a 12 game season, his leg was broken in three places by a cheap shot in a pile on.
The season was finished by backup quarterback Tobin Rote who led the Lions to the Championship routing the Cleveland Browns 59-14.
The Lions doubted Layne could recover, and felt that they could do just fine without him.
They traded him to the Pittsburgh Steelers, a last place team, and Bobby played for them for five seasons, leading them back to respectability while putting up Pro Bowl numbers. The Lions have never made it back to a championship game, and fans blame it on “the Bobby Layne Curse.”
Bobby Layne was a tough old-school player, a leader beloved by his teammates. He was one of the last players to play without a facemask, and he called all his own plays, many at the line of scrimmage, what we now call “audibles.”
He was the creator of the “two minute drill,” a master at using the clock. He could score quickly if he had to as when he beat Cleveland 17-16 in the 1953 title game with a touchdown drive in the last two minutes. Or he could lead his offense on long, time consuming drives to protect the lead, not leaving the opponent with time to retaliate.
He did just that in the title game of 1952 when the Lions defeated the Browns 17-7.
When he retired after the 1962 season he held many NFL records. He was first in passing attempts, completions, yards, and touchdowns.
Layne lived life in the fast lane. He couldn’t stand the candle burning at just one end. He loved to party, and was often quoted as saying, “I want to draw my last dollar and my last breath at precisely the same instant.” He died at age 59, in 1986, of cardiac arrest. In 1995, Sports Illustrated called Layne “the toughest quarterback who ever lived.”
Off the field, Alex Smith couldn’t be more different than Bobby Layne.
However, he shares with Bobby the qualities of physical and mental toughness needed to lead a pro football team.
He has always accepted the responsibilities of leadership. He welcomes the challenge. Just getting back on the field is a cause for celebration.
I hope he does a lot better than that.