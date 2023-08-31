Mike Wood Daily Advance columnist

It happened on a lazy Sunday afternoon near Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in 1939. A gentleman by the name of Carl E. Stotz was snoozing in a glider chair on his back porch. Married and with a baby daughter, Carl was awakened by his two young nephews, “Major” and Jimmy Gehron, ages six and eight, who wanted their uncle to play catch with them.

“After a lively session of baseball, I asked the boys, ‘How would you fellows like to play on a regular team with uniforms, a brand-new ball for every game and bats that you could really swing?’


  