My sister Jane writes me every week, and has the habit of including a couple of questions from the TV show “Jeopardy!”.
This week her sports question was “ This timeless ball player counselled ‘Avoid running at all times.’ “
The answer is Leroy “Satchel” Paige, the ageless wonder, and his advice was one of the most famous set of rules ever set to print.
His prescriptions first appeared in “Collier’s” magazine on June 13, 1953, and they are worth revisiting, especially if you are person of a certain age as I am who still does his own yard work in this August heat.
According to Paige, How to Keep Young:
1. Avoid fried meats which angry up the blood.
2. If your stomach disputes you, lie down and pacify it with cool thoughts.
3. Keep the juices flowing by jangling around gently as you move.
4. Go very light on the vices, such as carrying on in society. The social ramble ain’t restful.
5. Avoid running at all times.
6. Don’t look back. Something might be gaining on you.
You might ask as to what would qualify Paige to offer advice on aging.
Well, he was the oldest rookie in major league history when he made his pitching debut for the Cleveland Indians in 1948. They reported that he was 42 years old, having been born in 1906 in Mobile, AL., but others, like Negro League star Ted “Double Duty” Radcliffe, said Paige was born in 1900.
Birth records were not available, and Satchel would later say that he was born in 1908, but those that grew up with him said that they were walking to school with him by that time.
His traditional response to questions about his age was, “How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you were?”
Paige won six games for the Cleveland club down the stretch as they won the pennant. He would move on to pitch for the St. Louis Browns from 1951-53, and then to the Miami Marlins of the International League.
He made a cameo appearance in 1965 for the Kansas City Athletics, shutting out the Boston Red Sox for three innings, the only hit a single by Carl Yastrzemski.
The right-hander won only 28 major league games, but that says nothing about his greatness. Starting in 1925 with Chattanooga for $50 per month, he would become the greatest pitcher and showman in the Negro Leagues, eventually forming his own barnstorming team that played throughout North and South America, the Caribbean, and beyond.
He stopped counting after he had pitched in over 3,000 games.
There is no accurate figure as to how many he won.
Strikeouts?
Nolan Ryan finished with 5,714 in his career.
Paige struck out that many in four years, traveling in rickety buses where the only air conditioning was when a window got broken.
Paige had various names for his pitches, including the “hurry up ball”, and the “bat dodger pitch.”
He also threw the “bee ball” [fastball], and the hesitation pitch [slow curve]. His greatest asset was his pinpoint control.
About 20 years ago, I interviewed Tommy Sampson, a Negro League all-star who knew Paige personally, and had played with, and against the pitcher.
In the last few years of his life, Sampson lived on Nixonton Road, in Weeksville, with relatives.
He told a story about Paige warming up before the East-West Negro Leagues All Star Classic in Chicago.
“He had us put a matchbook on the ground, and he threw pitch after pitch over the matches. His control was that good, the best I ever saw. Then he told us laughing, ‘open the book up, I’ll light the matches with my fastball! ‘ “
I doubt that any medical professional could find much wrong with Satchel’s recommendations for a long life.
My favorite is about “not looking back.” I take it to mean that you should not dwell in regrets, but keep moving forward.
Mr. Shakespeare put it another way when he wrote, “To have done is to hang quite out of fashion.” I believe Paige and Shakespeare were both talking about perseverance in life.
Whether you get the words from the patriarchal pitcher, or the great bard, I think it is good advice.