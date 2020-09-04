The other day a friend said to me, “You must have some stories from the days when you were on ‘treasure hunts’ for sports memorabilia.”
In fact, I do, and I want to tell you about a special day from nearly 30 years ago.
We were on a buying trip on the west coast of Florida, and had an appointment to meet with the daughter of former major league pitcher George Pipgras, who after his days as an active player, became an American League umpire.
Pipgras was a key member of the New York Yankees powerhouse teams of the 1920’s through to the early 1930’s. He became a regular starting pitcher in the rotation in 1927, when he won ten games for a team that won 110 while losing only 44. He won game two of the World Series as the Yankees swept the Pittsburgh Pirates in four games. Known as “The Danish Viking”, Pipgras had his greatest year in 1928, when he led the American League with 24 wins as New York repeated as World Champions, this time beating the St Louis Cardinals. About his teammate George Pipgras, Babe Ruth said, “with his fastball, he couldn’t be beat.”
Ms. LeMorn Pipgras Simpson welcomed us into her small, but neatly kept home.
We sat in the comfortable living room as she related some family history. She was her father’s only child, and was born in 1922, the year before her dad made his major league debut.
He was a Minnesota farm boy, but he disliked the northern winters, and when he became established with the Yankees, he purchased a home in Florida, and they became permanent residents of the state.
In addition, her dad was an avid hunter and fisherman, interests that he shared with George Herman Ruth, who became a close family friend.
Upon entering the room, I had noticed a curio cabinet in the corner with a beautiful Babe Ruth signed baseball the centerpiece of various family heirlooms.
LeMorn said that she did not want to part with that ball, but that she had some other items that we might have some interest. She then brought out a large photo album, old, but very well preserved.
We began to turn the pages.
The photographs were striking. They were not baseball photos, but photos that documented their family life, but more specifically the friendship of the Babe with her family.
Large photos, mostly 8” by 10”, sepia toned, in near perfect condition, that were taken circa 1930. In many cases the pictures were personalized and signed by Ruth in his distinctive handwriting.
As happens when you look at an old family album, as each page was revealed, it brought back memories for Ms. Simpson. There was Ruth dining with the family. “Babe loved my mother Eva’s cooking,” she said. “ I remember the time he ate two whole cabbages, all by himself. His favorite was steak and pork chops, at the same time!”
There were photos of the Babe with her dad, Babe swinging a golf club, holding a shotgun with a brace of birds, a fishing pole, and dressed in an all white suit with a straw hat.
Another page turned and there was the Babe riding a little girls bicycle, both comical and endearing. LeMorn laughed, “I remember that day, he tried to ride my bike down the road, but he was just too big.”
Then there was the picture of Babe Ruth with a little girl in a summer print dress, pigtails, both of them smiling, the immortal baseball legend with his hand on her shoulder. LeMorn eyes watered up as she said she was about ten years old in the photo. “He always liked to tease me,” she said.
We continued to turn pages, and then there it was, the “holy grail” of baseball history.
A team photograph of the 1927 New York Yankees signed in black fountain pen by every member of the team.
It included the signatures of Ruth, who hit 60 home runs that year, Lou Gehrig, Tony Lazzeri, Waite Hoyt, Bob Meusel, Earle Combs, and manager Miller Huggins.
Many regard the 1927 Yankees, whose batting order was called “Murderers Row,” the greatest baseball team in history.
George Pipgras would say in an interview before his death in 1986, “When we got to the ball park, we knew we were going to win. We weren’t cocky. I wouldn’t call it confidence either. We just knew. Like when you go to sleep you know the sun is going to come up in the morning. I loved the game. I’d rather throw than eat.”
We left with the 1927 team photo that day, and some of the Ruth signed photos.
LeMorn kept everything that was sentimental to her, and her financial condition going into her golden years was greatly improved.
We put the photo in our national auction, and it inspired the most competitive bidding for any item we ever offered for sale.
The photograph was resold in a private sale in 2006 for $206,000., and then, in 2009, bought by a private collector from the New York metro area for $350,000. The unidentified collector said he wanted it displayed in Yankee Stadium.
It may be there, I don’t know. But that is where it belongs.
However, I will always remember the woman looking at the photographs, the years melting away in her face and voice as she shared her stories and recollections, her love, and affection for her friend Babe Ruth.
Hold on to your precious memories.