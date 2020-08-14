It started out as a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the American League.
It ended up being remembered as the most famous promotion in Major League Baseball history.
On August 19, 1951, St Louis Browns owner Bill Veeck enticed fans to come to the doubleheader between the visiting Detroit Tigers and the Browns for what he called a “Festival of Surprises.” The promises included jugglers, jitterbuggers, baseball clown Max Patkin, and a band led by Satchel Paige. Veeck, the master promoter, persuaded Falstaff Brewery to sponsor the event, and 18,369 fans showed up for free cake and beer. The crowd at Sportsman’s Park was the largest for the Browns in four years.
Veeck had hinted at a big surprise, and between games a vaudeville actor and stuntman, Eddie Gaedel, jumped out of a 7ft papier-mache cake.
Gaedel, 26 years old, stood at 3’ 7” tall, and loved baseball. Veeck hired him for $100, and actually signed him to a baseball contract. Everyone thought that jumping out of the anniversary cake was to be the extent of the little man’s involvement in the festivities, but they were wrong.
In the bottom of the first inning, Browns leadoff hitter Frank Saucier was called back for a pinch-hitter. Out of the dugout came little Eddie, in Browns baseball uniform, number 5/8ths on his back, wearing elf shoes, and swinging a half a dozen 10 inch bats.
Umpire Ed Hurley immediately questioned the status of the batter, but Browns manager Zack Taylor had Gaedel’s contract in his pocket, along with the telegram to the league office informing them of the transaction. Hurley had no option but to say “Play Ball.”
Eddie had been given two instructions by Veeck.
That he was to squat down to make it even more difficult on the pitcher, and to not swing the bat. The Tiger catcher, Bob Swift, wanted to lie down, but the umpire would not let him. Swift got down on his knees, but even then he still towered over the chubby-cheeked Gaedel.
The Detroit pitcher that day was left-hander Bob “Sugar” Cain.
Cain would huddle with his catcher Swift, who told him to “keep it low.” At first Cain thought he might pitch underhanded, but then he had a feeling that the moment would be remembered and he decided to “play it straight.” Four pitches sailed high as Gaedel’s reduced strike zone was estimated as only a few inches.
The crowd cheered as Eddie walked to first base.
He stopped about a third of the way down, doffed his cap, bowed, and waved. When he got to first, he was replaced by pinch-runner Jim Delsing.
Gaedel, after again acknowledging the crowd, returned to the dugout where he said in his Chicago nasal twang, “Man, I felt like Babe ‘Root’.”
After the game, Gaedel was booked into television appearances on the Ed Sullivan and Bing Crosby shows, and he promoted Buster Brown shoes.
At first, he was reluctant to participate in the event, but Veeck convinced him to take the job, saying to Eddie, “You’ll be immortal.”
Gaedel was back again for Veeck, this time in 1959 for the Chicago White Sox at Comiskey Park. Eddie and three other “little people” were dropped out of a helicopter dressed as Martians.
They ceremoniously captured the diminutive White Sox double-play combination of Nellie Fox and Luis Aparicio, made them honorary Martians, and told the the crowd that they had arrived to help the duo in their fight against the “giant earthlings.”
In 1961, Gaedel was roughed up outside a bar in Chicago and robbed of $11.
He went home to his mother’s house, and went to bed.
He was found dead the next morning at age 36.
The coroner determined that he died of a heart problem, aggravated by the beating.
Bob Cain’s baseball career ended in 1954 with a wrist injury.
His career highlights included beating Bob Feller 1-0, throwing a complete game one-hitter.
He went into sales with Kraft Foods, and always related the story of Eddie Gaedel when he made sales presentations for the company.
He felt a connection to the little man.
Cain and his wife Judy went to Eddie’s funeral.
He was the only baseball person to attend.
They visited with Eddie’s mother Helene, and it “meant a lot to her that we were there. I owed him that much,” said Cain. “Because of the many years I’ve been a goodwill man and speaker for the company, Eddie was my best story, before and after he died.”
Mike Wood is a sports correspondent for The Daily Advance.