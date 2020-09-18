It was Christmas morning and I was eleven years old.
I opened a present, and was thrilled to see a red football jersey. Turning it over, the shirt had the number 77 sewn on in white felt letters.
I was confused.
I knew the numbers of my favorite players. Jim Brown was number 32, and “Chuckin’ “ Charlie Conerly was number 42. I had no idea who wore 77.
“That’s Red Grange, “The Galloping Ghost”, my dad said, “the greatest runner, the greatest football player of all time.”
That was the first time I heard of the man who would be the first star of pro football. I had to know more.
Harold Edward Grange was born on June 13, 1903, in Forkville, Pennsylvania, the third of four children. His mother died when he was five, and his father, Lyle, sent his sisters to live with relatives, and moved Red and his younger brother Garland into an apartment in Wheaton, Illinois.
“My father was the foreman of three lumber camps,” said Grange. “He stood six one and weighed 210 pounds, and was quick as a cat. He had three hundred men under him, and he had to be able to lick any one of them. He had one fight that lasted four hours.”
When asked years ago about the beginnings of his football ability, Grange said it began with a game they played as kids. “Ten or twelve of us would line up on the street along one curb. One guy would be in the middle of the road and the rest of us would run across the street to the curb on the other side. When the kid in the middle tackled one of the runners, that boy joined him in the middle. It went on like that until all the boys except one was left. I was pretty good at that, and often was the last runner.”
In high school, Grange played all the sports, but in football he really excelled, averaging five touchdowns per game.
There weren’t any athletic scholarships in those days, so he went to the University of Illinois because his friends were going there, and it was the least expensive place to go.
Looking out on the football field he saw 300 young men trying out for the team. He thought he might play basketball or run track, but he was convinced to go out for football, and would star for the freshman squad.
In his sophomore year he was given the number “77”, and he began his sprint to fame.
In twenty games for the University of Illinois, he scored thirty-one touchdowns and ran for 3,637 yards.
Along the way he earned the nicknames, “The Galloping Ghost,” and “The Wheaton Iceman,” the latter so named because he delivered 50-pound blocks of ice in the summer, running up steps that built up his legs and shoulders. “It payed $37.50 per week, and we needed the money.”
Grange had his greatest game in college on October 18, 1924, against a Michigan team that had been undefeated the year before, and was riding a 20 game win streak.
The Michigan head coach, Fielding Yost, was confident his team could stop the Ghost. “All Grange can do is run,” he was quoted as saying.
Run he did.
Grange took the opening kickoff and returned it 95 yards for a touchdown before 67,000 fans, the largest crowd to ever attend a football game in the Midwest up to that time. He would then score on runs of 67,56, and 44 yards all in the first 12 minutes of the contest.
Later, he would run for another score, and pass for a touchdown as Illinois routed heavily favored Michigan.
As college football flourished in the early 1920’s, the professional game struggled. The pro game attracted very little interest in the sports pages, and few paying customers.
There was so little interest that the National Professional Football League did not even hold a championship playoff at the end of the season.
With his team and the league near financial ruin, George Halas, boss of the Chicago Bears, signed Grange to a unique deal after his last college game.
Represented by theatrical impresario C. C. Pyle, Grange agreed to an audacious plan: a series of 17 games against pro teams and college “all-star squads played throughout the country, all contested in just six weeks.
Grange was a marked man, and took a terrible beating. There was little regulation as players kicked, stomped, punched, even bit the star player. At one point Grange suffered a torn ligament and ruptured blood vessel in his arm, which rendered it useless, but he played on.
Huge crowds paid in advance to see the Ghost in person.
Thirty-six thousand came to Wrigley Field in Chicago, forty thousand showed up in Philadelphia, and then 73,651 fans stormed the ticket booths at the Polo Grounds in New York, as thousands were turned away. Grange scored a touchdown on a 35 yard interception return and the Bears won 19-7.
The Bears played in Washington, DC., and were invited to meet President Calvin Coolidge. Not a knowledgeable football fan, the President said, “Glad to meet you. I always did like animal acts.”
That was the beginning of pro football’s rise to its present popularity.
At the end of the first ten days of the tour, Grange received a check for $50,000. When the season ended, a month later, he got another fifty grand.
He earned every penny.
Many football historians say Red Grange saved pro football.
He would play until 1934, a part of two Chicago Bear championship teams 1932-33, and wherever he went fans wanted to see the man they had watched on news reels in theaters, and heard about his thrilling runs on the radio.
Maybe pro football would have succeeded without him, but I think for certain Red Grange elevated the game in the public eye, and he was pro football’s first great star.