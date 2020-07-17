Whenever we get a run of consecutive days of 90 degree temperatures, like we are experiencing now, I get a personal recollection of my last summer playing baseball.
I was living in South Florida, a couple of years out of college, and I hooked up with an independent team named the Lake Worth Reds.
The team was mostly made up of college players on summer break, and a few older guys who still had the itch to play. We played teams as far down the coast to Miami, and north to Ft. Pierce. We played one game during the week, and a couple of games on the weekend, sometimes a doubleheader.
We had some talented young players on the team, including a young pitcher named Craig Eaton, who had just finished a very successful season in junior college, and was being courted by the Kansas City Royals.
In batting practice, I stepped in against Eaton, and managed only a couple of weak grounders, a couple of foul balls, and one line drive in about 15 swings.
My talent was marginal, but I made the team, probably because I could play every position on the field, including catcher, and we needed a backup receiver. That, and our short voluble manager, Danny Higareda recognized that I loved the game as much as he did.
One night at practice Danny announced that that Saturday afternoon we would be traveling to Belle Glade to play the inmate team at the Glades Correctional Institution. I had played games in many different venues, but never inside a prison, and I knew this would be an interesting experience.
Gameday came and we piled into three cars for the trip to the Glades. Another world from the coastal communities of Palm Beach County.
The prison sits to the south of Lake Okeechobee, the second largest freshwater lake located entirely within the United States, and encompasses 730 square miles. The institution was established in 1928 as a prison farm to grow vegetables for the other state institutions.
It grew over the years to hold a population of about 1000 inmates, and in 1950, the system allowed them to field a baseball team.
We arrived at the prison dressed to play, went through security, and went through our warmups. The game got under way, and after we went out in the top of the first, I trotted out to my position in right field.
The heat that day was intense, nearly 100 degrees plus the humidity. Out beyond right field was an outdoor boxing ring, and two inmates were pummeling each other. I had to pull my attention away, and back to the game.
The prison team had one very good player, their pitcher named Wells, who had played in the Pittsburgh Pirate organization.
He had held us to one run into the fifth inning when I came to bat with a runner on. My first time up he had struck me out on three pitches, and maybe he was getting tired, but his first pitch was not his best fastball.
It was inside at the knees, and I just dropped the bat head on it and hit a line drive that split the outfielders for a triple.
Wells looked over at me and pointed.
The message was simple. My next time up the first pitch would put me down.
He never got the chance.
In the sixth inning the sky burst open with a typical south Florida thunderstorm caused by the intense heat and electrical buildup. Both teams gathered in the maintenance barn near the field, with the game called, the “Outside” beating the “Inside” by the final score of 2-0.
An inmate offered me a cup of tepid Kool-Aid, and said, “Not many guys hit Wells like that.” “I guessed right,” I said.
“I figured as much.”
We talked for quite a while as it continued to storm.
His name was Whitey, and he was quite a bit older than the other players. He still had a few years to go on his sentence for manslaughter. He thanked me for our team coming out to play them. “Baseball keeps me together somehow, and when I know we have a game to play against an outside team I look forward to it. The empty time that passes here is just a little more tolerable.”
The Glades Correctional Institution closed in 2011. The condition of the facility had deteriorated to the extent that it was too expensive to operate. The baseball diamond is neglected and overgrown.
I followed the career of our young pitcher Eaton.
After the game he told us he had signed with the Royals. He was called up to the majors in 1979, pitching in five games for Kansas City, and did well. He would play nine years in the high minor leagues, before ending his pro career in 1984.
Sometimes I think about Whitey.
Despite the vast differences in our lives, that day we were just fellow ballplayers. I wonder what he did when he got out, and if he ever attained some of the peace and satisfaction in his life that he found out on the baseball field.