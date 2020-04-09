Like all spring sports, the 2020 high school outdoor track and field season was halted early in its campaign because of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
The NCHSAA initially suspended spring sports through April 6, but the suspension was extended through May 15.
If the 2020 season is allowed to resume, the area has multiple athletes that can contend for medals at conference, regional and state championship meets.
Here is more on area track and field teams:
JOHN A. HOLMES
Coach: Tamika Nixon
Boys’ outlook: Edenton’s top returning athlete is senior Josiah Carter.
He competes in the 4x200 meter relay and the long jump.
Nixon noted that Carter was a member of the Aces 4x200 meter relay team that won the 2019 NCHSAA Class 1A state championship in the event.
Omar Thompson, DJ Capehart, Keymondre Bunch and Jamers Sutton have contributed for the Aces.
“The team is young this year with a lot of sprinters and small in numbers in distance runners,” Nixon said. “The key to the season is having our team conditioned and healthy so that can compete in events to be most helpful to the team.”
Girls’ outlook: Zacchaeu Grissom, Danshae Holley, Precious Bond, Sa’rah Jones, Keynaria Bazemore, Takaya Privott, Dymon Rankins, Sarai Leigh, Arinayzia Skinner, Zynia Capehart and Kyviona Alexander competed for Holmes this season.
CURRITUCK
Coaches: Anita Rubino-Thomas, Donnie Sellers and Lauren Cooper
Boys’ outlook: Lucas Bailey (100 meters), Christopher Pippin (200 meters), Collin Mann (400 meters), Bryson Green (800 and 1,600 meters), Shane Newman (3,200 meters), Eric Newman (300 meter hurdles), Cameron Graham (high jump), Kobe Cicneros (triple jump), Alex Dupree (long jump), James Cunningham (discus) and Dashawn White (shot put) posted team best results in two meets so far this season.
Girls’ outlook: Top season performers for the Knights after two meets are Laneya Evans (100 meters), Paige Brumsey (200 meters), Katarine Keffer (400 meters), Hailee Reinke (800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters), Jasmine Gorney (300 meter hurdles), Stephanie Englehard (long jump), D’Aija Culley-Halsey (high jump) and Ashley Lindsey (discus and shot put).
PASQUOTANK
Coach: Terry Kelly
Girls’ outlook: Destine Moore (triple jump), Iyanna Ferebee (shot put and discus), Keyona Moore (100 meters), Reign Powell (200 meters), Tyaunna McCoy (400 meters) and Marsitsa Cardenas (800 meters) have posted top team results in their events this season.
Boys’ outlook: Top performers two meets into the season for the Panthers are Caneous Scott (100 and 200 meters), Noah Halfacre (400 meters), Giaire Overton (800 and 1,600 meters), Wyatt Rhodes (110 and 300 meter hurdles), Carlos Cardenas (triple jump), Kamahryea Ferebee (long jump), Jordan Hinton (high jump) and Cashad Ferebee (discus and shot put).
PERQUIMANS
Coaches: Jon Nixon, Jeff Winslow, Aaron Burke and Treyvion Long
Boys’ outlook: The Pirates competed in one meet this season, which was the NC Runners Eastern Tour meet at Northeastern on March 11.
Top results for the team are Sai’Veon Skinner (100 meters and long jump), Saquon Kearse (200 meters), Joseph Askew (400 meters), Anthony Wills (800 meters), Jayden White (1,600 and 3,200 meters), Anthony Griswold (300 meter hurdles) and Nasir Parker (shot put and discus).
Girls’ outlook: Top results for the Pirates this season are from Shunasia Whidbee (100 meters), Zantavia Armstead (200 meters), Tanaysha Watson (100 meter hurdles) and Ma’Shanti White (long jump).
CAMDEN
Coach: Victoria Black
Girls’ Outlook: The Camden girls’ team is expected to be anchored in 2020 by its distance runners.
Hannah Healy, Keeley Williams, Autumn Healy, Cadence Langton, Maleah Lassiter and McKenzie Douglas are some of the key returning runners.
Kennedy Lighty was regional medalist in the shot put last season and should be a returner this spring.
Boys’ outlook: Thomas White, Ethen Osborne, Christian Carrion, Jaquan Cordy, Ryan Barry, Shane Chappell, Jackson Nobles are athletes that competed last season that are listed on the team roster this season.
NORTHEASTERN
Coach: Tony Johnson
Boys’ outlook: The Eagles have multiple athletes that can medal at regional and state championship meets.
Top Performers in 2020 include Zayon Valentine (100 meters), Holden Hodge (110 and 300 meter hurdles), Liam Konhaus (800 meters, 1,600 meters), Juan Riddick (200 meters), Daniel Lamb (400 meters), Adrian Spellman (discus and shot put), Jordan Jones (high jump), Wonderful Banks (long jump and triple jump) and the 4x100 and 4x200 meter relay teams.
Girls’ outlook: Top performers for the Eagles this spring include Candace Barclift (100 meter hurdles), Kristiana Kuykendall (100 meters), Tara Downey (400 meters, 800 meters and 1,600 meters), Tyquaisha Cousette (200 meters and long jump), Jayla Brumsey (300 meter hurdles), Dasia Phillips (discus and shot put) and Jessica Jenkins (high jump).