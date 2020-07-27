The Edenton Steamers swept the Tidewater Summer League Player of the Week awards on Monday.
Edenton’s Houston Wright (Tennessee at Martin) was named the league’s batter of the week, while Alex Shirazi (Lenoir-Rhyne) was named the TSL Pitcher of the Week.
Wright posted a .545 batting average with three home runs and 10 RBI in games played between July 20-26.
In Shirazi’s start against Greenbrier on Saturday, he went eight innings, gave up two hits no earned runs, two walks and struck out 18 batters for the win.
WEEKEND GAMES
The Edenton Steamers won three games during the weekend at Hicks Field in Edenton.
Edenton defeated Old Dominion 13-8 Friday, Greenbrier 11-0 Saturday and Tidewater 4-2 on Sunday.
In Edenton’s win on Friday, the Steamers scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 5-1 lead.
Old Dominion led 1-0 after the first inning.
Jared Kauffman, Alan Alonso and Aaron Copeland each had three hits in the game for Edenton.
Copeland had a triple, a double and a single with two RBI in the game, while Alonso had a team-high four RBI.
Alberto Osuna-Sanchez led Old Dominion with two hits with a double and two RBI.
Josiah Sightler was the starting pitcher for Edenton and went five innings, gave up four hits, no earned runs and struck out eight batters for the win.
On Saturday, Edenton broke open a scoreless game in the fifth inning with a run. The Clams added a run in the sixth inning on a Copeland solo home run.
Edenton scored nine runs in the seventh inning.
Edenton’s Wright had three hits with two RBI, Copeland added two hits with three RBI and Casey Haire went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.
Greenbrier was held to three hits.
Edenton scored a run in each of the first three innings against Tidewater to pace the Clams to the win on Sunday.
Kauffman, Copeland and Adam Fine each had a hit with an RBI. Copeland and Fine each hit a home run.
Tidewater’s Jacob Mustain had a double with an RBI, while pinch hitter Cameron Reckling hit a solo home run.
Joe Kemlage got the start for the Steamers and pitched five innings, gave up one hit, no earned runs, two walks and struck out 11 batters for the win.
Ryan Kutz pitched a scoreless ninth inning and registered three strikeouts to earn the save.