The Perquimans County High School girls' volleyball team was recognized by the American Volleyball Coaches Association on July 20.
The AVCA named Perquimans a recipient of the AVCA Team Academic Honor Roll award for the 2019-2020 season.
Perquimans earned honor roll status by having a cumulative team grade point average that ranked in the top 70 of high school girls' volleyball teams that are members of the AVCA.
According to the AVCA, the award, initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale or 4.10 on a 5.0 scale.
The Pirates volleyball team was recognized by the AVCA for the second consecutive season.
2019 varsity roster: Abby Todd, Katelyn Sharber, Natalie Corprew, McKayle Knapp, Tori Williamson, Lizzie Story, Fantasia Corprew, Eby Scaff, Alli Copeland, Morgan DeCastillia, Carly Elliott, Maci Denson.
SOFTBALL
A number of former area high school softball players were recognized by WRAL-TV's HighSchoolOT.com.
Camden County pitcher Hailey Bunting and outfielder Briana Bratton, Currituck County pitcher Layla Cartwright, Edenton's John A. Holmes infielder Jhasi Gilliam and Perquimans County infielders Abby Todd and McKayle Knapp were named to the HighSchoolOT.com all-East senior softball team on Friday.
According to HighSchoolOT.com, career achievements were the primary factor in considering a player being selected to the team.
Todd was recognized for having the most career RBI on the all-East senior team with 121, while Bunting was credited with the most career no-hitters on the team with six.