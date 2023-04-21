If you’re a sports fan, and if you’re reading this I assume you are, you should learn to embrace the NBA and/or NHL playoffs. It won’t be long before it’s the Fourth of July and ESPN showcases Joey Chestnut eating hotdogs because there is little else to show or talk about in sports.
The NHL playoffs have begun and it’s basically just a contest to see if anyone can stop the Boston Bruins. Boston is statistically playing the best hockey of any team in my lifetime and almost every hockey expert in the country expects them to hoist Lord Stanley’s Cup in the end.
I say they’re wrong! What do I know about hockey you may ask? Compared to Alison, Sara and Shayna of the Too Many Men podcast, not much. Compared to average hockey fans…still not much, but I’ve seen the Canes and I’ve seen how they hold up against the best.
As I mentioned earlier, the Boston Bruins are the best team in the NHL. They have won more games and scored more points than any team in NHL history.
They lost only five games all season. One of those losses was to the Carolina Hurricanes. They only played each other three times, but It resulted in a 4-1 Carolina victory and two overtime losses, one after a shoot out.
The Bruins are a team that the experts will tell you have no historical match and I believe the Canes are a team that don’t care and aren’t scared. Why should they be?
It would be easy to look at the win-loss record and see that the Bruins have a 2-1 winning advantage over the Canes when they have matched up this season, but a closer look at the scoring shows that in their two victories, the Bruins have been fractionally better if anything.
Weird things happen in the NHL playoffs and this might be a good time to start watching if you haven’t already.
Maybe you’re too focused on the NBA Playoffs to pay attention to hockey. The Hornets haven’t given us a home team to root on, but there is still plenty to watch for.
Is the Golden State dynasty over? Can Kevin Durant win a playoff game again. As I’m writing this, I think he’s lost the last five or seven playoff games.
Will Giannis Antetokounmpo heal quickly and continue what has been a superb season. Can the Lakers and LeBron get past Memphis and make a playoff run? Is Sacramento the best team in professional sports that nobody talks about?
So many games and potential storylines to catch your interest but if the NHL or NBA doesn’t do it for you, can I interest you in Major League Soccer? Charlotte FC lost half their games thus far, but they’re a new club and they’re improving.
It is my hope that they will continue to raise awareness of and interest in the sport here within North Carolina. The announcement this week that the US men’s national team will play a game on Charlotte’s home pitch in early July should help as well.
