The Sound Golf Links at Albemarle Plantation is set to host two professional golf tournaments next year.
The G Pro Tour posted on its website the golf course in Hertford will host the Biggs Cadillac Buick GMC Classic May 27-29, 2021 along with the G Pro Tour Championship tournament June 30-July 1, 2021.
Both events were scheduled to be held this year at the golf course located in Perquimans County, but the coronavirus pandemic led the tour to not hold the events.
The tour said on a post on its website following the cancellation of the 2020 Biggs Classic, “Due to the fact that the Biggs Classic is hosted within a 55+ community and COVID-19 hitting that segment of the population especially hard, tournament coordinators decided on April 2nd to cancel the 2020 iteration of the event.”
This year’s Biggs Golf Classic was scheduled to be held in late May, while the 2020 G Pro Tour Championship tournament was scheduled for Nov. 4-5.
The 2021 edition of the Biggs Classic is scheduled to be the normal three rounds of golf the tournament has staged in previous years.
The final round of the Biggs Classic will be Saturday, May 29, 2021.
The 2021 tour championship will be two rounds with the final round set for Thursday, July 1, 2021.