He came to the Elizabeth City raceway with high credentials in his maiden voyage.
Seaford, Deleware's, Austin Hubbard, a top late model racer and frequent winner of marque events at Virginia Motor Speedway in Jamaica and other tracks across the region, piloted the Hubbard Motorsports owned number 38 Rocket to winners circle Friday evening at Dixieland Speedway.
He started the 30-lap Budweiser Allstar Late Model event on the outside pole and rode behind first place starter, Ryan Steeley, for the opening seven laps. Early on in the first half of the event, Steeley, from Elizabeth City, began closing into the rear of the 18-car field to put drivers one lap down.
As Steeley was making a pass around lapped traffic, Hubbard, who was close behind in second, was able to negotiate a line that appeared to be faster to overtake the slower cars and move around the Steeley Motorsports entry in the process. Hubbard would go on to lead the remaining 22-laps to take the victory and $1 thousand payday.
Hubbard will share driving duties with Mark Wertz this season as the two will alternate the nights they climb behind the wheel.
Four cautions slowed the race with the most significant occurring on lap 25 when eight drivers would get together in turn one.
The majority only made slight contact or spun to avoid trouble.
Rusty Harmon and James Miller were not as fortunate, however, and would see their night end after impacting one another, causing significant damage.
On the final restart with five laps to go, the battle raged for the top spots. Following Hubbard tightly across the finish line, was Gibbs Woods, North Carolina's, Tom Wilson, who claimed second place and Chesapeake, Virginia's, John Staton, rounded out the podium finishers.
Steeley finished in fourth place and defending champion, Billy Hubbard claimed fifth.
Several other drivers made their first-ever start at Dixieland, including Bill Mullis, who owns Larry King Law's Langley Speedway in Hampton.
Mullis decided he would spend Friday nights in 2020 racing on dirt.
He brought his car home in 15th place by the end of the evening.
After waiting nearly one year to see the Virginia Sprint Series return to battle, race fans cheered on their favorite drivers as they contested a 25-lap feature.
Hagerstown, Maryland's Dylan Shatzer, dominated the evening, leading all 10-laps in his heat race and went on to lead flag-to-flag en route to the checkered flag in the feature.
Bronzie Lawson of Fayetteville, Virginia, finished runner-up with Waynesboro, Virginia's, Tom Humphries, claiming third place.
One yellow flag slowed the race for a spin that involved Bill Rice on lap 19. He was able to continue the event without incident. Local racer, Daren Bolac of Moyock, suffered mechanical problems and retired to the garage area in the first half of the race.
The Rapid Ron's Racing Sportsman 25-lap feature was mired with eight yellow flags due to multiple spins and minor incidents.
In a night filled with short green flag runs, defending champion, Troy Brickhouse of Elizabeth City had a dominating performance by leading the entire event after starting from the outside pole position.
South Mills competitor, Josh Burnham, returned in convincing style after a several year absence, by claiming the pole in qualifying. He went on to finish the race in 9th place, despite spending most of the race inside the top three. Doug Lincoln recorded his best career finish by earning second-place and Roger Bell rounded out the top three finishers.
Veteran wheelman Dennis Barnes returned to victory lane on Friday in the Little Caesars Supers Streets. The number 20 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, sponsored by Hardees, crossed the finish line ahead of second place's Chris Humblett. Chesapeakes, Chris Lincoln, recorded his second straight third-place finish, tying his career-best.
The Biggs Cadillac Buick GMC Stock Fours began the evening with a 15-lap contest.
In the end, it was Chris Freemon that drove past the finish line ahead of the competition. Freemon, 32, piloted his Honda Civic to victory lane for the first time in his career.
The Moyock racer teaches at Chesapeake Career Center, and his students help prepare his race car. Together, they gave a lesson to the rest of the field, giving them momentum headed into the rest of the season.
Trevor Battoia finished the main event in second-place with Larry King Law's Langley Speedway racer, Colby Vance earning third-place. Vance, from Portsmouth, made his first start at Dixieland Speedway in convincing style after converting his asphalt car to race on clay.
The 2020 season continues on Friday with gates opening at 5:00 p.m. and five divisions of racing will start at 8:00 p.m.
The action includes the Budweiser Allstar Late Models in a special 40-lap, $2K to win race, in addition to the Rapid Ron's Racing Sportsman, Little Caesars Super Streets, Biggs Cadillac Buick GMC Stock Fours and the R & D Super Fours.