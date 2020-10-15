The 2020 Major League Baseball postseason has had multiple memorable moments.
Right in the middle of the action have been former players who suited up for the Edenton Steamers.
Joey Wendle once again made his mark for the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series Tuesday night against the Houston Astros.
With Houston leading 1-0 in the top of the sixth inning and runners on base, Wendle delivered a two-run single to give Tampa Bay — the designated road team — a 2-1 lead.
Tampa Bay went on to secure a 5-2 victory and take a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven game series at San Diego’s Petco Park.
On Oct. 9, Wendle closed out the Rays’ American League Division Series matchup against the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the series with the final out at third base by catching a hard-hit ball by New York’s Gio Urshela.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Wendle — a third baseman for the Rays — has a .308 batting average with two RBI, a stolen base, a .357 on-base percentage with a .665 on-base slugging percentage during the 2020 MLB postseason.
Tampa Bay posted a 40-20 record during the 60-game regular season to secure baseball’s best record and the No. 1 seed in the American League playoffs.
The 2020 MLB regular season was shortened from 162 games to 60 games due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The ALCS, the National League Championship Series and the division series were played at neutral sites this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The World Series will be played at Globe Life Field — the home stadium of the Texas Rangers — in Arlington, Texas.
Wendle played for the Edenton Steamers in 2011.
During his summer in Edenton, Wendle had a .377 batting average, hit four home runs, hit 12 doubles, struck out just 14 times in 215 at-bats and had a .973 fielding percentage.
In 2017, Wendle was selected to the Edenton Steamers 20-year anniversary team.
Wendle, who played collegiately at West Chester University, was drafted in the sixth round by the Cleveland Indians in the 2012 MLB First Year Player Draft.
He made his MLB debut with the Oakland Athletics in 2016.
Chris Bassitt, a pitcher, made his MLB postseason debut with the Oakland Athletics this season.
Bassitt, a right hander, had two starts and went 11 innings, with a 1-0 record, registered nine strikeouts and had a 3.27 ERA in the postseason.
He got the start for the A’s in Game 3 of the winner-take-all American League Wild Card Series against the Chicago White Sox Sept. 30 in Oakland.
Bassitt pitched seven innings, gave up six hits, one earned run and struck out five White Sox in the A’s 5-3 win.
The win was Bassitt’s first in the postseason and helped Oakland advance to the ALDS against the Astros at Dodger Stadium.
Bassitt pitched for the Steamers in 2010 out of the University of Akron. He was drafted in the 16th round in the 2011 MLB draft by the Chicago White Sox.
Randy Dobnak, a right handed pitcher, helped the Minnesota Twins win the American League Central Division championship during the regular season to secure a berth into the MLB postseason.
Minnesota lost its best-of-three wild card series at home to Houston in two games.
Dobnak pitched for the Clams in 2016 out of Alderson-Broaddus University. He signed with the Twins as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and made his MLB debut in 2019.