Although Joey Wendle spent one season as a member of the Edenton Steamers, he made an impact with those he met.
His skills as a player are being observed on Major League Baseball’s biggest stage as Wendle and the Tampa Bay Rays are within reach of winning the 2020 World Series.
Wendle, a third baseman, has helped the Rays win the American League pennant this fall.
That same effort was on display in Edenton during the summer of 2011.
Dirk Kinney served as the Steamers head coach at the time.
A moment that stood out to Kinney about Wendle was Wendle’s first game against the Wilson Tobs in the season opener.
The former Edenton coach recalled Wendle hit a home run in the game.
The homer was a two-run blast as Edenton secured a 6-0 win at Wilson’s Fleming Stadium.
Kinney credited Wendle for being a hitter who could hit the ball to every part of the field.
The summer Wendle played for the Steamers, he was a second baseman.
Kinney recalled Wendle’s even-keeled personality and how talented he was.
Wendle played his college baseball at NCAA Division II program West Chester University in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
Kinney credited the coaching staff at West Chester for discovering and developing Wendle.
As a person, Kinney said Wendle was one of the best players he has been around on and off the field.
“He checked all the boxes,” Kinney said.
Wendle was selected to compete in the 2011 Coastal Plain League All-Star game and led the Steamers to a runner-up finish in the Petitt Cup championship series.
Wendle posted a .377 batting average, hit four home runs, 12 doubles, two triples and only struck out 14 times in 215 at-bats with the Clams.
Wendle started in 53 games for the Steamers and sported a .973 fielding percentage.
In 2017, the Steamers honored Wendle by naming him to the club’s 20th anniversary team.
Kinney, who has been a member of the St. Louis Cardinals organization since October 2010, still regrets the Cardinals did not draft Wendle in the 2012 MLB First-Year Player draft.
The Cleveland Indians drafted Wendle in the sixth round of the 2012 MLB draft.
Wendle made his MLB debut with the Oakland Athletics in 2016 and has been a member of the Tampa Bay Rays since 2018.
Kinney noted that his son has been following Wendle and the Rays during their postseason chase for the championship and added that he is pulling for Wendle to win the championship.
Wendle’s connection to Edenton goes beyond baseball.
When college baseball players compete in summer wood bat leagues, families in the area provide housing for the players during the season.
Steve Evans hosted Wendle in 2011.
Evans recalled Wendle being a great, Christian young man who valued family.
Evans, who currently serves on the Edenton Steamers board of directors, recalled he and Wendle both loved to fish and instantly became good friends.
Their friendship evolved to a family bond.
During his time in Edenton, Evans recalled Wendle’s interest in his niece — Lindsey Miller.
Evans recalled he and Miller went to West Chester to support Wendle during his last year of college baseball in 2012.
After Wendle was drafted by Cleveland, he played minor league baseball in 2013 for Cleveland’s affiliate team in Zebulon; the Carolina Mudcats.
The courtship between Wendle and Miller led to their marriage in 2014. According to Evans, the ceremony was held near the water in the Edenton area.
Years after his first summer in Edenton, Evans noted Wendle returns to the area each winter after the end of the MLB season.
Fishing remains one of the activities Wendle partakes when he returns.
Evans hopes this winter, his fishing buddy returns to Edenton as a World Series champion.
Wendle has done his part during the postseason.
Before Friday’s Game 3 of the World Series, Wendle has a .234 batting average (11-of-47) with five RBI and has not committed an error at third base. He also played two innings at shortstop during the postseason.
He flashed the leather on defense as he caught the final out at third base on a hard-hit ball by Gio Urshela to eliminate the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the American League Division Series Oct. 9.
He also had a two-run single in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series in a 5-2 win against the Houston Astros Oct. 13.
Wendle played a key role in Game 2 of the World Series Wednesday night as he hit a two-run double in the top of the fourth inning to extend Tampa Bay’s lead to 3-0.
The Rays went on to secure a 6-4 win against the Los Angeles Dodgers to tie the best-of-seven game series at 1-1.