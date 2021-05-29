HERTFORD — Another day, another low round for Akshay Bhatia.
Bhatia followed up his first round with a 10-under-par 62 to take the lead after the second round of the Biggs Cadillac Buick GMC Golf Classic on the Sound Golf Links at Albemarle Plantation on Friday.
He is -15 for the tournament with a round remaining today.
Bhatia, a resident of Wake Forest, had nine birdies and an eagle on No. 12 during his second round.
He surrendered a shot with a bogey on No. 10.
Beginning on No. 15, Bhatia finished his second round with four consecutive birdies.
His effort followed a first round where he led the field with nine birdies, but had four bogeys.
“I just focused a little bit more,” Bhatia said of his round Friday. He acknowledged that on Thursday, he was a bit sloppy with the bogeys, but he noted that on this course, you can make a lot of birdies also.
He added on the par 72 course, the greens are good and the length of the course was manageable.
This week was Bhatia’s first appearance in the Biggs Golf Classic.
For Bhatia, he needed the opportunity to get reps by playing more competitive golf.
“I don’t like sitting at home,” he said. “I’d rather play.”
Bhatia, 19, had a standout junior golf career and decided to turn pro within the last two years.
Bhatia noted there are a lot of good players in the Biggs Classic tournament.
In order for Bhatia to win the tournament, Bhatia said he needs to follow the same plan that has worked so far during his time in Perquimans County.
Bhatia’s lead is one stroke lower than second place Bryson Nimmer.
Nimmer had a standout round as he shot 10-under-par 62 on Friday. He is -14 for the tournament
Nimmer carded four consecutive birdies beginning on No. 14 along with birdies on No. 3 and No. 8.
He added two eagles on the fourth and ninth holes.
Nimmer, a resident of Okatie, South Carolina, played college golf with the Clemson University men’s golf team.
Nimmer completed his first round Thursday tied for 11th place at 4-under-par 68.
During his first round, Nimmer had five birdies and gave back a shot with a bogey on No. 10.
Friday’s weather was similar to Thursday with warm temperatures.
Mookie DeMoss of St. Simons Island, Georgia, shot 8-under-par 64 during the second round to move from tied for 11th on Thursday to tied for third with Carson Young at 12-under-par for the tournament.
Lukas Euler, who was tied for the lead after the first round at 7-under-par 65 on Thursday, shot 4-under-par 68 during his second round Friday.
Euler, of Scottsdale, Arizona, had birdies on No. 10, No. 13, No. 16 and No. 9.
Euler is -11 for the tournament, four shots behind Bhatia in fifth place.
Jimmy Beck and Dillon Board are tied for sixth place for the tournament at -10.
Just like Thursday, scoring was low for the competitors trying to finish above the cut line.
The projected cut line was the top 39 participants plus ties after two rounds.
Participants that shot -4 or above during the first two rounds advanced to today’s final round.
That includes 2019 Biggs Classic champion Stewart Jolly, who shot -6 during the first two rounds.
Thomas Bass, who entered the Biggs Classic as the GPro Tour leader in points and earnings during the 2020-21 season, made the cut at -4 over two rounds.
Today’s final round is scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m. at No. 1.
Bhatia and Nimmer will be in the final group of two to tee off at 9:18 a.m.
All participants during the final round are scheduled to begin their round at the first hole.