Over 100 participants are registered to compete in the first round of the 2021 Biggs Cadillac Buick GMC Golf Classic on the Sound Golf Links at Albemarle Plantation in Hertford today.
The second round is Friday and the third and final round is scheduled for Saturday.
The tournament is scheduled to be held this weekend in Perquimans County after a year hiatus.
The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring led the GPro Tour to cancel the 2020 edition of the Biggs Classic.
The GPro Tour provides competitors for tournaments.
Last year, the GPro Tour cited the virus’ impact on individuals at age 55 and older as a reason not to have the tournament.
Many volunteers of the Biggs Classic were in that age group.
The 2021 edition of the tournament features a purse of $100,675.
According to the tour, the tournament winner is projected to claim $20,000 and 750 points towards the player of the year competition.
Second place is projected at $9,500 and 450 points, while third place earns a projected $7,000 and 285 points.
Of the participants registered, the 2021 tournament features 2019 Biggs Classic winner Stewart Jolly.
Jolly, who competed in golf at the college level at LSU, shot 15-under-par for the tournament to win by two strokes in 2019.
Two years ago during the final round, Jolly shot 4-under-par 67.
The win for Jolly in 2019 was his first professional victory.
Jolly, of Columbia, South Carolina, is scheduled to begin his first round today at 12:44 p.m. at hole No. 10 with Danny Guise and Thomas Bass.
According to the GPro Tour, Jolly has competed in 12 events this season and has a second place finish at the South Coast Bank Championship Feb. 4-6 at Sea Palms in St. Simons Island, Georgia.
Bass, a resident of Wilmington, enters the tournament leading the 2020-21 GPro Tour’s Player of the Year competition and money list.
This season, Bass has 2,410 points with earnings at $48,757.50.
He has competed in 14 events and won two tournaments this season.
Bass won last week’s Greenville Open at Brooke Valley Country Club.
His first win of the season was the Statesboro Open at Georgia Southern Golf Course in Statesboro, Georgia March 17-19.
Bass competed for the University of North Carolina at Wilmington men’s golf team from 2009-10 season through the 2011-12 campaign.
Zach Edmondson, who is second in the tour’s player of the year points competition at 1,928, is scheduled to begin his first round at noon at hole No. 10.
Edmondson, of Morrisville, has earned $36,825 this season. He won the High Point Open last August for his only win of the season.
According to the GPro Tour, a cut will be held after the second round. The top 33.33% of scores and ties after the second round will play in Saturday’s final round.
The course for the tournament is par 72 at 6,431 yards. The Sound Golf Links will feature four par 3s, 10 par 4s and four par 5s.
The first round is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. with groups of three starting from either hole No. 1 or No. 10.
This weekend’s tournament is the first of two tournaments to be held on the Sound Golf Links this season.
The GPro Tour Championship tournament will be held on the Sound Golf Links at Albemarle Plantation July 6-8.
A practice round will be held Tuesday, July 6 with rounds of competition held on Wednesday, July 7 and Thursday, July 8.
According to the tour, the top 30 players on the Race-to-Albemarle points list at the conclusion of the 2021 Mimosa Open on June 24 will be invited to the two-round championship at Albemarle Plantation in early July.
The purse for the tour championship is $35,000.