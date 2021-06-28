Veteran competitor Troy Brickhouse earned a milestone win in his Chevrolet in front of a packed house on Friday evening.
The day was extra special for the Club 21 driver and team as car owner Shelton Goodwin celebrated a birthday in addition to Brickhouses' son and daughter. Together they cherished the moment in victory lane following the event.
Brickhouse led the entire 20-lap Rapid Ron's Racing Sportsman contest from the pole position, posting his second consecutive win of the season and 50th of his career. He becomes the first driver in the division to win multiple races in 2021. Mark Overman claimed the second finishing position with Jay Perry earning his third straight third-place podium effort.
Mark Gonzales, former track champion and winner earlier this year, had a disappointing night after his car malfunctioned, forcing him to retire on lap five. He ultimately finished the match in 10th-place.
With the win, Brickhouse now breaks the points tie with Gonzales and leads the standings by four over Overman. Perry moves to third and Gonzales drops to fourth, 18 markers out of the lead heading into the next race.
Hunter Bailey became the fourth different winner in the Allstar Late Models after he crossed the finish line ahead of his fellow competitors on the 30th and final lap Friday evening. Bailey made his third start this season and before this past weekend, his best finish in 2021 was second at the first race in mid-May. He last won on the 3/8-mile oval last year.
Bailey started the event on the outside pole and stayed within striking distance of first-place starter John Staton. Staton, from Chesapeake, controlled the opening 12-laps and was on his way to back-to-back wins until his car began overheating, forcing him to the attention of his crew three laps before the races' halfway mark. Staton ultimately earned the 13th-place finish. Bailey assumed the top spot when Staton slowed and never looked back to claim the win. Billy Hubbard, of Cobbs Creek, Virginia, earned the second spot, tying his season-best finish and Ryan Steeley grabbed his best season finish to date of third.
With his runner-up effort, Hubbard assumes the championship standings lead by two over Larry Jackson, who falls to second-place after finishing the race in fifth. Staton drops to third in the season-long war, 20-points out of the lead.
Camden's Dennis Barnes took his second checkered flag of the season Friday evening in the Little Caesars Super Streets. Barnes started the event on the outside pole and was not to be denied the win in his final full-time season as a driver. Barnes held off Jason Jordan, of Chesapeake, who collected his best career finish of second-place. Eric Kellar rebounded after wrecking out in the last race, to claim the third-place finish.
Front runners Kevin Bray and Chris Lincoln both pounded the outside retaining wall, in turn four on separate occasions, ending their night early.
Trevor Battoia, of Elizabeth City, secured his third victory of the season and broke the points lead tie with Chris Freeman following the 15-lap Biggs Cadillac Buick GMC Stock Fours contest. Past champion Dustin Cisco made his first start of the season and came home in the runner-up position. Chris Freeman finished in third.
Battoia leads Freeman by four points in the standings going into their next race.
Virginia Beach native Rickie Waters collected win number two of 2021 after being the first driver back to the finish line at the R&D Super Fours conclusion on lap 15. Waters held off defending race winner Kyle Barnes who finished second and Ron Winterburn earned third. Waters continues to lead the point standings.
Justen Whitmore won the kids in Go-Karts race.
Racing resumes Friday, July 9th with four divisions competing on J2 Race Engines night, including the Two-Barrell Late Model Championship Race, paying $4,000 to win. Additionally, the Rapid Ron’s Racing Sportsman, Little Caesars Super Streets and Biggs Cadillac Buick GMC Stock Fours will take to the raceway. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and racing begins at 8:00 p.m. For more information, dial 252-771-5151.