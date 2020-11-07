The world of sports is widely considered a male-dominated industry.
In recent years, more and more women have earned the opportunity to work in the field.
Cristi Bartlett is creating her own path in sports as a strength and conditioning coach.
Bartlett, a native of Camden, earned an opportunity to work in the National Football League with the NFL’s Tennessee Titans as a strength and conditioning coach intern.
According to the Titans, Bartlett along with Mical Johnson (scouting) are the first two individuals to participate in the Amy Adams Strunk Women in Sports internship program.
Strunk, the controlling owner of the Tennessee Titans, started the program to provide opportunities for women to work with a professional sports team.
Bartlett’s internship has occurred during an NFL season in which the Titans navigated a COVID-19 outbreak within the team.
Tennessee, which is considered one of the top teams in the NFL this season, has a 5-2 overall record before its home game Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
Before landing her internship with the Titans, Bartlett worked for the XFL’s New York Guardians as an assistant strength and conditioning coach.
The coronavirus pandemic this spring forced the XFL to prematurely cancel its 2020 season.
Bartlett has experience as a strength and conditioning coach at the college level.
Her passion for strength and conditioning began around 20 years ago while attending Camden County High School.
While at Camden, Bartlett was a member of the women’s basketball and track and field teams. Following her time at Camden, Bartlett played basketball at the college level at Catawba.
Bartlett took part in a question and answer email interview with The Daily Advance.
Daily Advance: When did your interest in athletic strength and conditioning begin?
Bartlett: Ha, I remember it like it was yesterday; It was a hot day, blue skies, the year was 2000ish. We just had tryouts at Camden High for the basketball team and as a freshman I walked up to the team list and learned I did not make the squad.
I immediately got to work, started playing more ball and diving into muscle mags and performance training.
From that year on, I was heavy into all things training.
I ended up getting a scholarship to go play ball and when I got there, I learned from my strength coach that I could wear sweatpants and train athletes all day.
Ha I was sold on that and from then on I was in pursuit of becoming a strength and conditioning coach.
Daily Advance: How did the opportunity with the Tennessee Titans come about?
Bartlett: A former colleague and good friend of mine referred me to a former [general manager] in the NFL and he put me in contact with the Titans.
A couple days later, I was on a plane to Nashville for an interview.
Daily Advance: What are your primary responsibilities with the Titans?
Bartlett: I work with the rest of the strength staff to train the guys in all things strength and conditioning.
That obviously ranges from load management, strength, speed, movement capacity, conditioning, and anything else that may help the guys stay healthy and available.
Daily Advance: How has the opportunity with the Titans been so far?
Bartlett: It has been a great time, rock solid. Good times with great people.
Daily Advance: How would you describe your time working with the XFL earlier this year?
Bartlett: It was brief, haha, unfortunately, The Covid hit and cut the season in half. But it was also a great experience, I got to work with another great strength and conditioning coach in the field and had the opportunity to get my first go at working with pro athletes.
Daily Advance: Do you believe more opportunities are being provided to women in your career field?
Bartlett: It does appear that there are increasingly more opportunities for women coaches to take advantage of in professional sports.