It’s been more than four weeks since the intended start of the 2020 season due to the global COVID-19 pandemic; however, Dixieland Speedway is preparing to rev up the engines and wave the green flag tonight.
A total of 16-race evenings are planned to be contested throughout the year that will carry over into fall.
“We look forward to kicking off the 38th season of racing in eastern North Carolina this weekend,” said Red Swain, owner and promoter of Dixieland Speedway. “While racing is important to us and something we know our fans and drivers enjoy, safety continues to be the paramount concern of ours. As such, competitors, crews, officials, and fans alike are expected to practice physical and social distancing while at the raceway, in addition to frequent hand washing. Wearing cloth face masks are strongly encouraged. Temperatures will be taken at entry points, and anyone not feeling well is expected to stay home. We look forward to opening our doors and enjoying an exciting evening of racing entertainment with you.”
After sitting dark for over nine months, drivers are itching to get back behind the wheel and compete against one another. Here is a look at racers to watch as the season begins to unfold.
Budweiser Allstar Late Models
Cobbs Creek, Virginia’s Billy Hubbard earned his third straight championship last season and will likely be red hot again when the green flag flies. Last year’s Most Popular Driver visited victory lane a record eight times and recorded a top-five, 11 times. He hopes to earn another title in 2020 in his new number 24 ride. Elizabeth City’s Larry Jackson, who earned the Best Sportsmanship award at the annual banquet, was mister consistency last year. While he only received one checkered flag, he finished inside the top-5 the same number of times the eventual champion did, to earn second place in the season-long point’s battle. Other drivers that won in 2019 included Tom Wilson and Brent Robinson. Both drivers are championship-caliber contenders and should be watched closely.
A former competitor and Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway standout Mark Wertz plans to return to the dirt track in 2020 on a limited schedule. Additionally, Langley Speedway track owner, Bill Mullis, has a new late model that he will pilot on the three-eighths-mile oval this year.
Rapid Ron’s Racing Sportsman
Troy Brickhouse, the driver of the number 21 Chevrolet, earned yet another title last season. The Elizabeth City veteran collected two wins and 12 top-five finishes. Brickhouse held off Joe Weiss, who says he does not plan to run a full season, despite winning twice last year and finishing second in the point standings. His daughter, Holley, will take over driving duties of the number 43 Chevrolet this season. The winningest driver last year was Mark Gonzales. The second-generation racer made four trips to winners circle the previous year. The competitor with the second-highest number of wins in 2019 was Mark Overman. The driver of the Elizabeth City-based team won three outings.
Devin Weatherly is another person to keep an eye on. Last season was his first in the Rapid Ron’s Racing Sportsman after moving up from the Little Caesars Super Streets, where he won multiple times.
Little Caesars Super Streets
Chesapeake, Virginia’s Justin Pruitt earned his first title in 2019 by consistently finishing inside the top-five in every start, including two trips to winners circle. Veteran racer, Dennis Barnes of Camden, finished second with three victories. Other winners included Josh Letson (three), Allen Shiflett (two) and past champion Kevin Bray (two).
Kevin Webb, who is the son of former champion and track standout, Bobby Webb, finished fifth in points last season and looks to make hay this year.
Last year’s Rookie of the Year in the Biggs Cadillac Buick GMC Stock Fours, Kolten Stevens, will move up to the Little Caesars Super Streets and hopes to collect his first win.
Biggs Cadillac Buick GMC Stock Fours
Season dominator and eventual champion, James Hissom, Jr. of Moyock, would like to continue his winning ways in 2020. Hissom won a record nine times and earned 10 top-five finishes last year. Former asphalt drivers at Langley Speedway, Trevor Battoia and Dustin Cisco also recorded victories in 2019.
Chris Freemon may have a big season when the action cranks up on the track this year. The Moyock racer, who teaches at Chesapeake Career Center, works with students to help build the car he pilots. He and his team are hoping they can school the competition.
R&D Super Fours
After two decades of trying, Virginia Beach native, Dale Ore, Jr. put together a winning season and captured the R&D Super Fours championship in 2019. He won once and earned seven top-fives. Rickie Waters started later in the season but picked up where he left off, winning three events. Other victors included Kyle Barnes, Ron Winterburn and Danny Bagwell.
Gates open at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, and four divisions of racing will start at 8:00 p.m. The action includes the Budweiser Allstar Late Models in a special 30-lap, $1K to win race, in addition to Rapid Ron’s Racing Sportsman, Little Caesars Super Streets and Biggs Cadillac Buick GMC Stock Fours. The Virginia Sprint Series will be in town to help kick off the new season. Drivers from all over the region will travel to Elizabeth City to contest for the coveted win.
For more information, please dial 252-771-5151 or visit online at dixielandspeedway.net or follow us on social media, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.