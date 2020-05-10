Dixieland Speedway released a statement on the status of its 2020 season on Friday.
“We continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic impacting our world,” the speedway said in a statement. “This unprecedented situation has virtually disrupted everything as we know it, including delaying the start of our 2020 racing season. Optimism continues to increase as we begin to understand the situation better while seeing the curve flatten, allowing us to carry on plans of pursuing a full slate of 16-race events when it’s safe to do so. Undoubtedly our normal year will finish later into the fall. We will announce opening night and the entire season dates as soon as we can while following Governor Cooper’s Executive Order. Please be safe and we look forward to seeing you soon.”
The 2020 season at Dixieland Speedway was scheduled to begin May 1, but was delayed because of the pandemic.