Dixieland Speedway will officially begin the 2021-racing season tonight at 8 p.m.
It’s the second attempt as rain washed out plans last week.
The event will feature four divisions of racing, including the Allstar Late Models, Rapid Ron’s Racing Sportsman, Little Caesars Super Streets and the Biggs Cadillac, Buick, GMC Stock Fours. The Allstar Late Models will compete in a special 40-lap feature with $2,000 being awarded to the winner.
Tonight’s scorecard will also include the Virginia Sprint Series. The traveling wing sprint car touring division will visit northeastern North Carolina with drivers hailing from multiple states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, and more.
“We are excited to welcome back our drivers and fans for what promises to be another outstanding year,” said Red Swain, track owner, and promoter. He along with his wife, Debbie, have made dirt track racing possible for the Albemarle region and southeastern Virginia, for nearly four decades. “After what everyone has had to deal with over the last 15-months, we are so pleased to have guests back on the property. Racing is alive and well in our area, and we can’t wait to showcase all the action and drama that will surely unfold for our fans to witness and be a part of.”
The family-friendly facility offers something for everyone as the on-track action keeps fans on the edge of their seat all night long. Refreshments and souvenirs are available on site.
Tickets for the upcoming year are available for purchase in person.
All who attend, including spectators, competitors and staff are asked to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state, and local COVID-19 guidance to assure everyone’s safety.
Racing continues weekly through early September.
For more information, dial 252-771-5151.