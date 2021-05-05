Dixieland Speedway will officially begin the 2021-racing season this Friday evening.
The event will feature five divisions of racing, including the Allstar Late Models, Rapid Ron’s Racing Sportsman, Little Caesars Super Streets, Biggs Cadillac, Buick, GMC Stock Fours, and the R & D Excavating Super Fours. The Allstar Late Models will compete in a special 40-lap feature with $2,000 being awarded to the winner.
The upcoming season will see the return of the popular Virginia Sprint Series. The traveling wing sprint car touring division will visit northeastern North Carolina with drivers hailing from multiple states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, and more on May 14th, June 11th, and July 23rd. On July 9th, a special 2-Barrel Late Model Championship race will be held with a $4,000 first-place prize being awarded. Kids in go-karts will take to the three-eighths-mile oval on May 28th and may include future dates. The schedule boasts 16-races and will last all spring and summer with an expected conclusion in early September. All races will be held “under the lights”.
“We are excited to welcome back our drivers and fans for what promises to be another outstanding year,” said Red Swain, track owner, and promoter. He along with his wife, Debbie, have made dirt track racing possible for the Albemarle region and southeastern Virginia, for nearly four decades. “After what everyone has had to deal with over the last 15-months, we are so pleased to have guests back on the property. Racing is alive and well in our area, and we can’t wait to showcase all the action and drama that will surely unfold for our fans to witness and be a part of.”
Recent track champions will be back to attempt another title run and they include; Billy Hubbard of Cobbs Creek, VA in the Allstar Late Models, Troy Brickhouse and Mark Gonzales, both of Elizabeth City, in the Rapid Ron’s Racing Sportsman, Dennis Barnes of Camden, NC in the Little Caesars Super Streets, Trevor Battoia of Elizabeth City in the Biggs Cadillac, Buick, GMC Stock Fours and Dale Ore, Jr. of Virginia Beach in the R & D Excavating Super Fours. All and much more are expected to return to battle this season.
The family-friendly facility offers something for everyone as the on-track action keeps fans on the edge of their seat all night long. Refreshments and souvenirs are available on site. Tickets for the upcoming year are available for purchase in person. All who attend, including spectators, competitors and staff are asked to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state, and local COVID-19 guidance to assure everyone’s safety.
For more information, dial 252-771-5151.