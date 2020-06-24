Dixieland Speedway plans to resume its 2020 season on Friday.
The season at the dirt track was paused for the second time. The initial start of the season on May 1 was delayed to June 5 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following the June 5 opener, the track canceled the next two scheduled races on June 12 and June 19 because of the pandemic.
Red and Debbie Swain released a comment regarding re-opening this Friday as the state likely moves into the next phase of reopening:
“After a two-week hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 season will resume on Friday, June 26th. All five divisions will compete, including a special Budweiser Allstar Late Model 40-lap feature paying $2K to win and a Biggs Cadillac Buick GMC Stock Fours 25-circuit contest, awarding $500 to the winner. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m., and the on-track action will commence at 8:00 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for ages 12 and over. Six years of age to 11 are $5, while five years and younger are admitted free with a paying adult. The originally scheduled Kids in Go-Karts race will be rescheduled to a future date.
We recognize that life is not back to normal, and we all must take certain steps to slow the spread of this dangerous respiratory virus. It’s recommended that guests, competitors, crew members, and staff, wear face masks in addition to physically distancing themselves while on the property. Free masks will be available to anyone in need at the Souvenir Stand. Families are encouraged to sit together. Everyone should frequently wash their hands, and anyone not feeling well is asked to stay home. Temperature checks will be taken at entry points.
We can all do a little to make a big difference, and with your help, we plan to continue racing well into fall. For more information, call 252-771-5151.”
The third phase of the state reopening from the coronavirus pandemic is expected to take effect on Friday.