Weather Alert

...A LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN PASQUOTANK...NORTHWESTERN CAMDEN...NORTHERN GATES...AND NORTHWESTERN CURRITUCK COUNTIES...THE CITY OF CHESAPEAKE AND THE SOUTHERN CITY OF SUFFOLK... At 907 AM EDT, thunderstorms with heavy rain were located along a line extending from near Downtown Suffolk to Whaleyville to 6 miles northwest of Gates. Movement was east at 25 mph. Wind gusts of 40 mph and rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Virginia Beach, Sunbury, Great Bridge, Downtown Suffolk, South Mills, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Gates, Fentress, Northwest, Whaleyville, Corapeake, Horseshoe, Pierceville, Savage, Topsy, Suffolk Airport, Tar Corner, Buckland and Sharon. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Motorists should use extra caution in the vicinity of these storms. Be prepared for rapid changes in weather and road conditions. Heavy rain could cause ponding of water on roads, and possible minor flooding of ditches and poor drainage areas.