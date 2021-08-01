Elizabeth City native Aaron Carver completed his first professional basketball season in Slovenia with Hopsi Polzela this spring.
Hopsi Polzela competes in the Premier A Slovenian Basketball League, the highest level of professional basketball in the nation of Slovenia.
Carver, who played high school basketball at Northeastern High School, suited up for the Slovenia-based basketball team beginning last fall.
Before playing in Slovenia, Carver, an NHS graduate, played four seasons of college basketball with NCAA Division I program Old Dominion University.
Carver, an Old Dominion University graduate, completed his time as a member of the ODU men’s basketball team in March 2020.
According to statistics from RealGM.com, during the 2020-21 season, Carver played in 22 games for Hopsi Polzela, averaged 33.2 minutes played, 13.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.
Carver, a 6-foot-7 forward, started in 22 games and shot just over 50 percent from the field.
The Daily Advance provided Carver a list of questions for the story.
Daily Advance: How did you end up signing with Hopsi Polzela?
Carver’s answer: After my final game at ODU I signed with an agent who is Slovenian. He represents a couple of my former teammates from ODU so they recommended him to me. Throughout that summer I had some interest from other places but Hopsi ended up being the best situation for me starting out.
Daily Advance: What do you remember about your first game with Hopsi Polzela?
Carver’s answer: I remember being very excited and also nervous, but the good nerves. I knew it would be different than any game I played in college because my role on the team was different. That challenge was exciting. I remember I got a dunk on one of the if not the first play and from there on I wasn’t nervous.
Daily Advance: How do you feel you progressed during the season?
Carver’s answer: I feel like I made strides throughout the season, becoming more comfortable in my role and getting back to playing more aggressive offensively. As the season went on I was getting more and more confident. I had some games that made me feel like I was playing in high school again as far as my confidence and freedom.
Daily Advance: What are some of the differences between professional basketball in Slovenia and Division I college basketball in the United States?
Carver’s answer: The game was more physical than I anticipated. Hand-checking and bumps were allowed and it was very physical in the paint. Being able to finish through contact is something I got better at as the season progressed. Also the practices were different than in college, we did a lot of 5 on 5 in Slovenia which I think was beneficial to me because I needed as many game like reps as possible. I would also say that on most teams every guy on the court was a threat to shoot at any time, there was a 24 second shot clock unlike the 30 second shot clock in college so the game was faster and there were more possessions and more opportunities.
Daily Advance: How were you able to take in the culture of Slovenia while with Hopsi Polzela?
Carver’s answer: Due to COVID I wasn’t able to sight see as much as I would like but I was able to experience their culture as far as how they live and I caught on to some of the language. All of my teammates were good guys and they welcomed me despite the language barrier. It’s a lot different than living in America and it makes you more appreciative of some of the things we take for granted.
Daily Advance: What are you looking forward to in the upcoming season?
Carver’s answer: Next season I will be playing for BC Novosibirsk in Novosibirsk, Russia. I’m excited to continue to get better as a basketball player and grow as a young man. The situation will be different this year as far as living goes. Novosibirsk is a pretty big city so I am excited for that as well. I’m just blessed to be able to play the game I love at the professional level.