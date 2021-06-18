The love of football remains for Darrius Boyce.
He concluded another season of professional football with the Jersey Bearcats of the American Arena League this spring.
Boyce told The Daily Advance in a June 11 interview his season with the Bearcats was good.
He noted during the five game season, the team had to navigate COVID-19 protocols.
That included wearing face coverings, testing and temperature checks.
Boyce, a linebacker and defensive lineman, noted practices were more walk-throughs than full-contact practices.
Once the nation began to improve with its coronavirus statistics, Boyce noted the team advanced to more traditional practices.
Like most professional athletes, the pandemic impacted Boyce in 2020.
According to Boyce, he was signed to play with a team in 2020, but the pandemic forced the league not to play.
“All I could do was to keep training,” Boyce said.
At the start of the pandemic, many public gyms were closed.
He was able to use his personal workout equipment to stay in shape last year.
Boyce credited his agent, Kacy Smith of KMSmith Sports Management, for working on his behalf to find an opportunity for him to play for a team again.
The Jersey Bearcats are based in Metuchen, New Jersey.
The Bearcats completed the 2021 season with a 4-1 record.
According to Boyce, his agent acknowledged a Canadian Football League team expressed interest in Boyce.
For now, Boyce noted he will be ready if a team requests to see him work out.
Boyce played high school football at Northeastern in the mid to late 2000s, then played football at the college level at North Carolina Wesleyan College from the 2009 season through the 2012 campaign.
One of his early tastes of professional football was across the Atlantic Ocean in Europe. Boyce played for the Paderborn Dolphins, a professional football team in Germany in 2014.
The experience for Boyce was one to remember.
“To be from Elizabeth City and to say I was the first one to play professional football overseas, experience a whole different country, and get paid to play, it was wonderful,” Boyce said.
Boyce also enjoyed learning about the history and the people of Germany. Boyce noted the people and the ownership of the team treated him well.
“I really enjoyed it,” Boyce said.
Boyce played outdoor football for the Leipzig Lions in a league in Germany in 2017 and also played arena football with the Jersey Flight of the National Arena League in 2019.
An arena football field is about half the length of a regulation outdoor football field.
An outdoor football field is 120 yards in length.
Arena football has eight players for each team on the field instead of 11 players for each side in outdoor football.
Because of the smaller field dimensions, Boyce acknowledged arena football is faster than outdoor football.
As a linebacker and defensive lineman, Boyce noted the arena game allows him to display to scouts of other professional leagues his ability to play a faster brand of football.
He noted arena football is hard hitting and full of energy. Especially when a player gets hit into the padded wall during a game.
To Boyce, the fan experience of an arena game is unique.
The passion of the game and desire to play and reach the highest levels of football motivate Boyce to continue his career.
He noted he has been playing football since he was middle school age.
The love for the game and the belief he is close to making the leap to play in either top outdoor football leagues — the CFL or the National Football League — drives him.
In 2019, Boyce said he worked out for two NFL teams.
Boyce noted that playing football at a small college and coming from a small town, he believes he has what it takes to succeed in both leagues.
“I have played against other NFL players in the arena league,” Boyce said. “I know I’ve got what it takes.”
Boyce wants to be a point of inspiration and pride to the people in his hometown of Elizabeth City.
“You can do anything. Anything is possible,” he said. “If you want that job, go get it. If you want to have your own business, go get it. Don’t stop chasing what you want in life. You can make it happen.”