Thousands of football players have the desire to play the sport at the professional level.
Erik Lawson turned that desire into reality.
Lawson, who played football at Northeastern High School, has continued his football career as a long snapper in The Spring League.
The Spring League is a developmental football league that has been in competition since 2017.
Lawson’s father, David, notified him about the opportunity in The Spring League.
David Lawson is the offensive line coach at Northeastern.
Erik then took part in the league’s showcase tryout event. Erik participated in snapping and other drills.
After the showcase, Erik said he received a call from the league and was notified he was selected to compete in The Spring League this fall.
“I was excited,” Erik said when he was informed that he would be playing in The Spring League.
The league provides meals and housing as compensation to players.
Erik was assigned to play for the Jousters, which is one of six teams in The Spring League.
Although the league’s name suggests competition would be held in the spring, the league has staged a 2020 fall season that began in late October at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
In non-COVID-19 impacted years, The Spring League has been contested in March and April.
Erik played in both games for the Jousters this season.
His latest game was Thursday against the Generals. In that contest, Erik was 5-of-5 on snaps on field goal attempts.
Erik’s placekicker, Ricky Aguayo, made five field goals in the Jousters’ 18-15 loss to the Generals.
Aguayo, who was a placekicker for the Florida State University football team, made field goals from 33, 37, 50, 41, and 48 yards to account for all 15 points for the Jousters.
Erik, a resident of Elizabeth City, is no stranger to beating the odds in the world of football.
Listed at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, Erik began his college football career at Georgia Military College.
After two seasons at GMC — a junior college program — Erik earned a spot on the East Carolina University football team as a long snapper.
Erik was a member of the Pirates for two seasons in 2018 and 2019.
During the 2018 campaign, ECU credited Lawson for delivering 18-of-21 successful snaps on field goal attempts.
While with the Pirates in 2018, Lawson delivered 28-of-29 snaps on extra point attempts.
Erik felt there was not much difference between The Spring League and playing Division I football at East Carolina.
Erik’s claim to fame in the long snapping community is his record-setting Guinness Book of World Record snap of 36.96 yards.
The record-setting snap of an American football was set on December 10, 2017 at the Northeastern Athletic Complex football field at Northeastern High School.
Nearly three years since setting the record, Lawson is still appreciative of holding the record.
Erik has his sights set on another goal; earning a roster spot with a National Football League team.
According to The Spring League, 141 athletes who played in the league have signed contracts with either an NFL (90) or a Canadian Football League (51) team since the league’s inception.
For now, Erik and the Jousters (0-2) return to action tonight at 8 p.m. against the Alphas (1-1).
The game is scheduled to be televised nationally on Fox Sports 1 (FS1).
FS1 is available in Pasquotank County on Spectrum Cable, DirecTV and Dish Network.
TSL is scheduled to play five weeks of games and concludes its fall season in late November or early December with a championship game.