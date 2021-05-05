An Elizabeth City resident is set to continue his football career with The Spring League.
Erik Lawson, a long snapper, is set to play for the The Spring League’s Sea Lions team.
The Spring League is a professional football development league operating in the United States.
According to the league, the 2021 season will be held in Houston, Texas and Indianapolis Indiana.
The 2021 season will feature eight teams. The season begins Thursday.
Lawson played football at the college level at East Carolina University (ECU) and Georgia Military College and at the high school level at Northeastern High School.
Lawson competed for the Jousters in the 2020 season of The Spring League that was held in October and November in San Antonio, Texas.
Former Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) offensive lineman Joshua Fields is expected to be a member of the Conquerors this season.
The 2021 season is scheduled to have six weeks of regular season games with a championship game scheduled for June 19 on the FOX broadcast network.
Other games this season will be aired on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) or FOX Sports 2 (FS2).
Lawson and the Sea Lions take on the Blues on Friday at 9:30 p.m. The game will be aired on FS1.
FS1 is available on Spectrum Cable on channel 400, DirecTV on channel 219, Mediacom Cable on channel 68 along with Dish Network.
FS2 is available on Spectrum Cable on channel 401, DirecTV on channel 618 along with Dish Network.
Editor's note: This story was updated to reflect Joshua Fields is expected to play for the Conquerors. A previous version incorrectly stated he was expected to play for the Sea Lions.