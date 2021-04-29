Dodgers Mets Baseball

Darryl Strawberry greets fans before a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets, Saturday, May 28, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

 Frank Franklin II/AP File photo

Former MLB star Darryl Strawberry will be in Perquimans County for a rally on Wednesday, May 5, at 6 p.m. at Piney Woods Friends church.

The event is open to all and it’s free.

The First 300 patrons get drinks and hot dogs.