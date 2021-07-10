The NBA playoffs have provided a plethora of storylines and some are too good to not at least touch on – especially those with a North Carolina connection.
Chowan University alumnus Nate McMillan did such a great job leading the Atlanta Hawks throughout the second half of the season, the organization made bringing him back without the interim tag their first order of business at season’s end.
It has been announced that he accepted a four-year deal to remain their head coach. It’s been great to see him get the credit he deserves and weird to see him become as well known as a coach as he was a player.
I had to chuckle during the Eastern Conference Finals when Reggie Miller was talking about McMillan and P.J. Tucker, who both attended Enloe High School in Raleigh, getting their prep jerseys retired a few years ago. He couldn’t understand why a high school took so long to honor such notable graduates.
What the Hall of Famer didn’t realize was of the three former athletes getting their jersey retired that night, they weren’t even the most popular of the group.
While McMillan and Tucker have done impressive things in the NBA, North Carolina Central University head coach Levelle Moton was the third alumnus to be honored, and he is a coaching legend in this state for what he has done with the Eagles basketball program. There may be something in the Wake County water because ACC player of the year Moses Wright graduated from there as well.
I was pleased to see Chris Paul will get finally get his chance to play for a championship. His series clinching performance was largely ignored in contrast to the kerfuffle that took place between Patrick Beverley and his back near the end of regulation.
Beverley was out of line and should not have pushed him from behind. Knowing Paul’s history though, I’m very curious about what was said prior to the shove. I’m sure it doesn’t excuse Patrick Beverley coming at him from behind, but maybe he should have instead taken a page from Rajon Rondo’s book on how to communicate with CP3.
When you saw me make earlier reference to the North Carolina connection within the NBA playoffs, I know you thought I was talking about the Tar Heels. Go ahead and admit it.
You probably assumed that I was going to point out that each of the teams in the NBA Finals has a former UNC player on the roster. Maybe you figured I would bring up that this NBA Championship will be the 36th won by a Tar Heel and then remind you it’s more than any other school.
Turns out you were wrong because it never even came up. It’s a shame, too, because I thought it cool that there are two former UNC and Wake Forest players in the NBA Finals.