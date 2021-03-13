I couldn’t decide between topics this week so I chose instead not to. I’d hang on if I were you.
Haven’t been watching hockey? I get it. It’s hockey after all and there’s basketball, baseball, MMA, arena football and the cornhole championships on tv to choose from as well.
Despite the joy I get from making fun of hockey, I do enjoy watching the Carolina Hurricanes win for a couple of reasons.
First and foremost, all sports are exciting when your team is winning and I’m a Carolina boy so I’m a Hurricane for life. It also doesn’t hurt that I can be a bit of a jerk and watching fans of hockey’s original six teams get really bent out of shape when they lose to teams in cities located a few hours from the beach can be entertaining as well.
If you haven’t been paying attention to the Hurricanes this season, this would be a good time to start. They are playing really well and there’s the added bonus of Chicago, Boston and Detroit fans angered by the success of Carolina, Tampa Bay and Las Vegas.
The NBA All-Star game came and went and I didn’t notice until this year how much the fan interaction has become a part of the All-Star weekend. The massive response from the crowd during the 3-Point and Dunk Contest and the game itself add so much suspense, drama and excitement that it makes a difference when it’s missing.
I mentioned arena football earlier. I was only reminded of it when I heard that Josh Gordon would be joining Johnny Manziel on the roster of the Atlanta based Zappers of the Fan Controlled Football (FCF) league. No, I did not make any of that up.
The FCF is apparently a football league that allows fans to draft players, call plays and even change rules. They play 7 versus 7 on a 50 yard field. There is no kicking and no special teams. They play for one hour and the games are viewable on Twitch.
I have got to give them credit. I’m intrigued.
I want to be excited about the potential the Charlotte Hornets have flashed this season and I think they have a young talent in LaMelo Ball but the Knicks look decent too. That means something is wrong in the eastern conference so I don’t know what to think.