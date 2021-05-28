HERTFORD — It was a picturesque day for a round of golf on The Sound Golf Links at Albemarle Plantation on Thursday.
The first round of the Biggs Cadillac Buick GMC Golf Classic was held in favorable conditions for those on the course.
The warm and dry conditions led to plenty of competitors shooting under par during the round.
Sixty golfers shot under par during the first 18 holes of the tournament on a course that had par at 72.
Tied at the top of the leaderboard were Lukas Euler and Dylan MacQueen.
Both athletes shot 7-under-par 65 during their respective rounds.
Euler and MacQueen both began their rounds before 9 a.m. and on hole No. 10.
Euler, a resident of Scottsdale, Arizona, posted six consecutive birdies on holes 12 through 17, which was the longest birdie or best streak during the round.
He gave back a shot on 18.
Euler completed his round with birdies on No. 5 and No. 9.
His eight birdies were tied for the second most birdies during the round with four other golfers in the field of 117 golfers.
Akshay Bhatia led the field with nine birdies during the first round.
According to the GPro Tour, before the start of the Biggs Classic, Euler had two top 10 finishes in four events during the 2020-21 season.
Euler played golf at the college level at the University of Kentucky.
MacQueen, a resident of Palm Harbor, Florida, had a good start to his round as he birdied No. 12 and No. 18 and added an eagle on No. 17.
During the final nine holes, MacQueen, a former member of the Western Carolina University men’s golf team, posted birdies on No. 1, No. 4 and No. 5.
MacQueen did not post a bogey during the first round.
According to the tour, MacQueen is competing in his second event of the season.
MacQueen (1:28 p.m.) and Euler (12:11 p.m.) will begin their second rounds today at hole No. 1.
Dillon Board is tied for third with Jimmy Beck at 6-under-par 66, while Dalton Ward, Chad Merzbacher, Trace Crowe, Barrett Kelpin, Blake Kennedy and Bhatia are all tied for fifth place at 5-under-par 67.
Stewart Jolly, who won the 2019 Biggs Golf Classic, is tied for 30th place at 2-under-par 70 with 16 other golfers.
Jolly, who began his first round on No. 10, had birdies on No. 12, No. 17. and No. 4, but had a bogey on No. 7.
Thomas Bass, who is the GPro Tour leader in points and earnings this season, is tied for 61st place with seven other golfers at even par 72.
Thomas, a resident of Wilmington, had birdies on No. 15, No. 8 and No. 9, but posted a double bogey on No. 7.
Bass and Jolly were tied with two other golfers with the most pars during the round with 14.
Jolly and Thomas will begin their second rounds today at 8:14 a.m. on No. 1.
The second round is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m.
When the second round is complete, the tour plans to cut the field to the top 39 competitors plus ties for the third and final round Saturday.
The Biggs Classic is scheduled to conclude Saturday.
Thursday was the first time the event had been held since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic led the GPro Tour to cancel the 2020 tournament.