For more than half of the prestigious 50-lap race, John Staton stayed within striking distance of pole sitter Dustin Mitchell.
Mitchell, of Pine Level, NC, appeared to have the car to beat in Friday night's annual East Coast 2-Barrel Late Model Championship race, until his car lost power on the 26th-circuit while leading. Before that on several occasions, Mitchell became engulfed in lapped traffic while Staton made bold moves to overtake the traveling racer atop the leaderboard, even going four-wide by splitting two lapped cars on the backstretch. The power issue precluded Mitchell from being able to continue, forcing him to retire to the pits.
Staton, of Chesapeake, is a track regular and assumed the lead and never looked back in the final 24-laps to claim the big win and a $4,000 payday.
Tom Wilson of Knotts Island, brought his car across the finish line behind Staton to claim the runner-up position and Robbie Emory of Milton, DE finished in third.
In total 19-cars started the raceway's signature non-points event that takes place annually. Four yellow flags slowed the competition, mostly for spins or vehicle stoppages on the track.
Lee Waddell, of Chesapeake, became a first-time winner after he dusted the field on the dirt track to claim the victory in Friday's Rapid Ron's Racing Sportsman 20-lap contest. Waddel started his number nine entry on the pole and found himself in a tight battle the entire evening. At one point, he was overtaken by Jay Perry. Perry ran into trouble when a couple of cars were not up to speed in the first turn, blocking him behind them, dropping the Elizabeth City racer back to third. Waddell was able to get back to the point but continued to feel pressure from veteran pilot, Mark Overman. Overman made multiple unsuccessful attempts to overtake Waddell while even being able to race alongside him. In the end, Waddell got back to the finish line first.
Overman brought his car home in second place with Mark Gonzales finishing in third. Overman becomes the new points leader after Troy Brickhouse missed the event due to another scheduled commitment.
Team Hardee's racer Dennis Barnes, of Camden, who's in his final full-time season as a racer, won his fourth Little Caesars Super Streets race. Barnes leads the championship standings and padded his margin even more after claiming the victory that now gives him bragging rights as having the most wins of any driver this season in that division. The only other team to earn a victory is Kevin Bray, who has three checkered flags.
Barnes fended off Michael Wells of Roanoke Rapids, who finished in second place in the 20-circuit event, and Bray brought his number 80 Chevrolet home in third.
Trevor Battoia of Elizabeth City continues his dominance in 2021 after earning his sixth victory in seven starts in the Biggs Cadillac Buick GMC Stock Fours. Battoia started the 15-lap race on the pole and never looked back. Chris Freeman finished runner-up and Lance Gregory notched another podium finish of third. Battoia continues to lead the point standings over Freeman headed into the final few events.
In his post-race interview, Battoia made mention that he has plans to move up to the Little Ceasers Streets next year and is beginning work to make that a reality.
Past track champion and current points leader, Rickie Waters of Virginia Beach, took his number 28-car back to victory lane after having a heated battle in the early stages of the 20-lap race with Windsors, Kyle Barnes in the R&D Super Fours division. Barnes cut a tire at the halfway point and parked his car for the evening. Dillon Rollinson finished second and Chuck Weatherly took the third position by the end of the night.
Racing resumes this Friday evening, August 13th with a special 25-lap Biggs Cadillac Buick GMC Stock Fours race, paying $1,000 to win. Additionally, the Allstar Late Models, Rapid Ron's Racing Sportsman and Little Caesars Super Streets, will compete. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and the competition begins at 8:00 p.m. For more information, dial 252-771-5151.