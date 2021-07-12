A former Mid-Atlantic Christian University men’s basketball player is a member of a team in The Basketball Tournament.
Dixon Ogwo is a member of the Peoria All-Stars as a power forward.
The Basketball Tournament has been in competition since 2014.
TBT features men’s basketball players that have experience playing in the NCAA, along with professional basketball in the United States and overseas.
The 2021 The Basketball Tournament is scheduled to begin July 16.
The Peoria All-Stars are in the Illinois region as the No. 13 seed and will face No. 4 seed Always Us from Oregon in a first round game July 25.
Sixty-four teams in five regions will compete in a single elimination tournament.
The final is scheduled to be played Aug. 3 in Dayton, Ohio and will be televised by ESPN.
Last summer, Ogwo, listed at 6-foot-8, was a member of Team Japan in the Eurobasket Summer League tournament.
Ogwo, 26, played two seasons for the MACU men’s basketball team from the 2016-17 season through the 2017-18 campaign.
Before playing for MACU, Ogwo was a member of the Wayne County Community College men’s basketball team in Detroit, Michigan.