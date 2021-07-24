After the initial MLB All-Star Game rosters were released, there was a distinct disappointment in Northern California felt all the way in Edenton.
Oakland A’s starter and former Edenton Steamer Chris Bassitt, who started on Opening Day this season and owns a 2.93 ERA since the start of 2020, had been snubbed from the roster.
Due to some players’ neglecting to partake in this year’s Midsummer Classic, a few more roster spots opened in the American League. Just days before the break, with the A’s in Texas to play the Rangers, Bassitt received a call.
“(The feeling) was more of relief,” Bassitt said in a phone interview last week. “Not getting in the first time, that stinks. Then, obviously, getting the phone call that you’re getting in is more of a relief than happiness.”
Bassitt was a Steamer in 2010, arriving in Edenton after his sophomore season at the University of Akron. He made 28 appearances out of the bullpen, finishing with a 1.87 ERA in 33.2 innings for a team that finished as runner-ups in the Coastal Plain League.
It was a step into the total unknown for the right-hander having never been to the eastern portion of North Carolina.
Just over a decade later, Bassitt has made his offseason home in the area, living just over an hour outside of Edenton.
On the field, the time playing for the Steamers built confidence in Bassitt as he looked ahead to where his baseball journey could take him. Upon his return to Akron, he posted a 1.42 ERA and was named to the All-MAC second team.
“I would say being comfortable in the aspect of ‘Okay, you have a chance to get to the next level,’” Bassitt said when asked what his time in Edenton did for his baseball career. “Edenton opened my eyes to that because obviously, you are playing against great talent, you’re playing against guys on the draft radar … I was not one of them until basically that summer and then I realized (that) I’m definitely good enough to get to the next level.”
As for his off-field experience in Edenton, Bassitt loved being waterfront and taking a whole new experience for the summer. Some of his best memories focus on fishing or hanging out with teammates such as Coty Saranthus and Jake Magner, with whom he remains in touch.
However, the rabid fanbase and incredible support around town are what has stuck with Bassitt all these years later.
“The Mills family, they were my host family,” Bassitt said. “Hanging out with them, enjoying the people of Edenton … Edenton won my heart over while I was there so I think I remember more so the people than actual games.”
Bassitt and the Mills family have remained in touch and he was happy to hear from them when they congratulated him on the All-Star Game selection. Allen and Claire Mills make up one of the Steamers’ longest tenured host families.
As for the game itself, the former Clam wanted to be sure he got the full experience. Despite pitching for the A’s on Sunday night, Bassitt took the mound for the sixth inning on Tuesday night for the AL in their 5-2 victory over the National League.
It’s very unusual to have any pitcher throw in the game after pitching the Sunday prior, so much so that it was actually not allowed until a rule change a few years ago. Nonetheless, Bassitt’s perspective on the moment led to his desire to take the mound.
“It’s just having the realization that this stuff is pretty rare,” Bassitt said. “I have gratitude towards the game, this game is not easy. You may be trending in the right direction, but anything can change pretty fast. Understanding that I’ve had a couple of real good years in a row, but who knows if an All-Star game is in the works again next year? I definitely wanted to take full advantage of the opportunity at hand.”
According to the Athletics’ ace, seeing old friends is what he enjoyed most of the experience. A number of his former teammates were also there in Colorado, making for a mini-reunion of ex-Athletics.
Part of that experience for Bassitt was getting to spend time with another former Steamer, Joey Wendle, who was also getting to play in the game for the first time. The two were separated by just one summer in their respective times in Edenton and played together in Oakland during 2016 and 2017.
One prevalent conversation at the reunion? Wendle and Bassitt talking shop about suiting up for the Teal & Black. Both of them getting named to this year’s All-Star game gave the Steamers their first-ever pair of All-Stars in the same game.
“It’s definitely cool,” Bassitt said of the history they made last week. “I think I’m less prideful and more grateful. I’m grateful for Edenton, everything they did for me, and all the people that still, to this day, reach out to me and (push) me to be better. It’s definitely awesome to write history.”