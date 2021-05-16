Drivers and teams may have traveled from afar, but it ended up being the local star that stole the show after earning the checkered flag in the 25-lap Virginia Sprint Series event Friday evening at Dixieland Speedway.
Daren Bolac of Moyock, dominated the feature by leading flag to flag en route to his first win of the year in the traveling touring series. Bolac held off second-place Mike Leraas of Kernersville, North Carolina, and Hagerstown, Maryland's Dylan Shatzer, who attends school at St. Mary's College, finished in third.
"It's not easy," Bolac said after climbing from his car and shaking his fist to the tremendous crowd on hand to witness the spectacle. "Any time you get a chance to beat these guys, it's definitely not easy. It was a good race."
The racing complex, located in northern Pasquotank County, officially kicked off the 39th-season with five divisions of competition. It was the first race in nearly 300 days or since last July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Smithfield, Virginia's Brent Robinson collected a $2,000 check after winning the Allstar Late Model feature. The driver of the number 44-car led all 40-laps to end the race in the winners circle. Hunter Bailey finished in second-place and veteran racer John Staton of Chesapeake finished in third.
Two cautions slowed the event after spins involving Chesapeake's Justin Pruitt.
"The car was in really good shape," Robinson said following the event. "The track was technical tonight with it being wet. The car was handling real good."
Third-place starter Brad Cox won the 20-lap Rapid Ron's Racing Sportsman feature. The Henderson, North Carolina competitor held off local Elizabeth City racer and past champion, Troy Brickhouse who rallied to a second-place finish. Mark Overman rounded out the top three finishers at the checkered flag.
A major wreck occurred at the start in the first turn. Several leaders got together including Brickhouse who spun his car ahead of the entire field. With nowhere to go, multiple drivers were collected, including Lee Waddell, Holley Weiss, Devin Weatherly, and more. Most were able to continue except for Weiss, whose night ended prematurely. The second-generation driver and daughter of past-champion Joe Weiss had damage to the front of her car that was too significant to allow her to chase for a victory.
"I'm just happy ya'll are back racing again," said Cox in victory lane after crossing the line first following the event. "I love this place. I want to thank Troy (Brickhouse) for racing me clean. I was just happy to finish to be honest with you. We couldn't even find fuel." He mentioned they only had a half a tank of gasoline when the event began.
Kevin Bray of Maple defeated Camden's Dennis Barnes to earn the Little Caesars Super Streets victory.
Trevor Battoia of Elizabeth City may have started deep in the Biggs Cadillac Buick GMC Stock Fours feature, but he rallied back when it mattered most to claim the win over Moyock's Chris Freeman, who finished second, and Lance Gregory crossed the finish line in third-place.
Racing resumes this Friday night, May 21st with all five divisions competing, including the Allstar Late Models, Rapid Ron’s Racing Sportsman, Little Caesars Super Streets, Biggs Cadillac, Buick, GMC Stock Fours, and the R & D Excavating Super Fours. The Albemarle Area United Way will be on hand. For more information, dial 252-771-5151.