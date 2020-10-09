Whether he was handling the bow of his violin, or making plays with his baseball glove, Eddie Basinski made sweet music.
You won’t find him enshrined in Cooperstown.
He played in only 203 major league games in the mid-1940’s, but his slick fielding due to his incredibly quick reflexes, made him a minor league legend on the West Coast, and resulted in an election to the Pacific Coast League Hall of Fame.
Born Nov. 4, 1922, and raised in a tough Polish neighborhood of Buffalo, N.Y., Edwin Frank Basinski suffered scarlet fever at age 4, which caused his terrible eyesight, measured at 20/800. If that wasn’t enough of a handicap to play athletics, Eddie’s father, a former Navy man, ran his household like a military encampment, and thought that baseball was a frivolous waste of time.
Eddie’s mother Sophie, an pianist, started him on the violin at age five.
He showed remarkable aptitude as a musician and he would practice 3-4 hours per day. In the meantime, to fit in with the other boys in the neighborhood, Eddie would sneak out to the sandlot to play baseball. He soon found out that he loved the game as much as he loved to play the violin. One of his sandlot friends was future HOF pitcher Warren Spahn.
Slim and bespectacled, Basinski didn’t even make his high school baseball team, but he kept up his rigorous training, both with the violin, and on the diamond. At the University of Buffalo, he majored in mechanical engineering, while beating out 40 other violinists to become concertmaster.
He would also occupy a chair in the Buffalo Symphony Orchestra, which earned him the nickname “The Fiddler.”
Because of his eyesight, he was not eligible for military duty in WWII, so upon graduation he went to work in 1943 for the Curtiss-Wright Company in Buffalo, one of the country’s leading producers of warplanes. He also played shortstop and batted cleanup for a Buffalo semipro team where his skills were noticed by a scout for the Brooklyn Dodgers. In an all-star game, Basinski had a two-run triple, and a pair of three-run home runs.
That performance resulted in the Dodgers signing him to a contract which included a $5,000 bonus, which he used to pay off his parent’s mortgage.
With Dodger shortstop Pee Wee Reese in the service, Brooklyn wanted to take a look at the 21 year old rookie, who General Manager Branch Rickey said looked like “an escaped divinity student.” On May 20, 1944, the man who had not played a game in high school, college, or the minor leagues; made his major league debut against the Cincinnati Reds.
Ripley’s Believe It or Not called his jump from semipro ball to the majors a “10 million to one shot.”
In his first game Eddie hit a triple and handled seven fielding chances flawlessly, By June he was hitting .300, and making Rickey and manager Leo Durocher look like geniuses. Whenever Basinski made a great play in the field, announcer Red Barber would enthuse, “The violin is playing sweetly today.”
Basinski stayed with the Dodgers through 1945, hitting .262 as the team’s most frequently used shortstop. The next year, after Reese returned, he was traded to Pittsburgh where he played part time in 1947.
Acquired by the New York Yankees, he was sent to Portland, Oregon, of the Pacific Coast league.
The Pacific Northwest was a professional and personal revelation for Basinski.
He loved it.
Now starting a family, he would play the next 10 seasons for the Beavers earning perennial all-star nominations for his second base play. A fan favorite, he would sometimes play his violin on the field between games of a doubleheader. Basinski stayed on the west coast and played in the PCL until 1959. He even refused a return to the majors when the Yankees wanted him to come east in 1947.
After baseball, Eddie became an accounts manager for Consolidated Freightways in Portland, where he worked for 31 years. In 2014, at age 91, the oldest living Brooklyn Dodger commented on the relationship between fiddling and fielding. “I had great quickness because of the bowing and fingering [of the violin], which just has to be lightening quick. My looks were always against my ability. I looked like a doctor or a preacher, and the glasses didn’t help. But man, I had the fire, and I wanted to be a perfectionist.”
As a little girl, my daughter began dancing. I watched her progress, the countless hours of practice, the striving to get better.
When it came time for college, I wanted her to keep dancing, but to major in something that would lead directly to employment. “No Dad, I want to follow my dream, I’m going to major in dance,” she said. She graduated from East Carolina University, and was hired by a professional dance company.
She now lives in Charleston, SC, still dancing and teaching professionally.
I remember the night I watched her perform in an original production entitled “Poe,” about the famous author and his famous composition “The Raven.” In a part that was written for her, she was the Raven, the primary dancer with long bits of difficult solo presentations.
As I stood with the audience as she received a long standing ovation, I thought about all her years of hard work. She had the passion and the dedication to strive for perfection in an endeavor that she loved. In the end, it was all worth it for her, and she knew that.
She had “the fire.” So did Eddie Basinski.