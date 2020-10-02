Bryson DeChambeau turned in a stunning, game changing performance two weeks ago to win the 2020 U.S. Open Golf Championship at the difficult Winged Foot golf course in Mamaroneck, N.Y.
The 24 year-old dominated the world’s best golfers, winning by six strokes, and to illustrate how tough the course played, the self-styled “golf scientist” was the only player to finish under par. Using his brain and brawn, DeChambeau was able to play more aggressively, hitting 300-plus yard drives that often landed in the deep rough. That was no problem for the bulked up young champion, who looks more like an NFL linebacker, and who just muscled approach shots out of trouble with strength compared to a silverback gorilla.
As I watched DeChambeau stride to victory, it brought back memories of another U.S.Open winner from many years ago, Tommy Bolt, who also played with an aggressive, fan pleasing style. He also had a legendary, explosive temper.
No one ever hit a golf ball better than Thomas Henry Bolt, a.k.a. “Terrible, Tempestuous, and Thunder.” He could fade it, hook it, slice it, punch it; but mostly he could hit it straight.
However, he never trusted a golf ball, club, or golf course in his life.
He was constantly at war with the game of golf.
He was a perfectionist, and when the ball didn’t behave as he thought it should, he couldn’t take it lying down. He had to let his frustrations out.
Tommy shook his fists at the heavens, kicked rakes, criticized courses.
He threw clubs.
Heck, he threw bags.
The stories about him are legendary.
How he came up to a 200-yard approach to a green and asked his caddy what the right club was.
“A seven-iron, Mr. Bolt, “ the boy answered.
“A seven-iron!” screamed Tom. “What makes you think I can get there with a seven-iron?”
“Because it’s the only club you have left in the bag,” said the caddie.
Bolt won 15 times on the PGA tour, but that was in just 16 years.
He was in his early 30’s working as a carpenter in Shreveport, LA., when some tour players came through, and Tommy took the afternoon off and found out he was two shots better than any of them.
He became one of the biggest tour attractions. People loved it when his ears got red and his face purple, but it was pure magic when he had his game going.
There was no finer victory than when Bolt won the U.S. Open in 1958 by four shots over Gary Player in Oklahoma.
Those who recall it call it one of the purest performances in Open history. They say he never had more than an 8-ft putt, there were no chip-ins, no lucky bounces into the hole. He hit 54 greens that week.
The other players on the tour all respected him. Lee Trevino, no less, rated him one of the five best players he ever played against.
He didn’t think so, but the public adored him. They loved the way he attacked a course, and took no prisoners.
He was every one of us who has ever missed a two-foot putt, and hacked his way to a triple bogey. We related to it when Old Thunder let his frustrations fly.
Those who have played it know that golf is maybe the most maddening sport you will ever play.
That is because all the failure is your own.
In baseball, the pitcher strikes you out, or the fielder robs you. In tennis, your opponent aces you. In football, your pass is dropped.
In golf, you do it to yourself.
Your anger is inner directed.
You can’t scream at the umpire, the linesman, referee or teammate.
No golfer finds that easy to deal with, but most hide or mask their feelings.
Tommy Bolt never could.
Off the course, Tommy was the soul of congeniality, and age mellowed him a bit. Attempting to enliven a golf clinic in later years, Bolt asked his teenage son to “Show the nice folks what I taught you.” His son then excitedly grabbed a nine-iron and threw it high into the air. The spectators laughed as did Tommy, who then said, “I never threw a club that didn’t deserve it.”
I have felt that way myself.