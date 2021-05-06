Dixieland Speedway announced on Thursday that the season's first race in 2021 has been pushed back a week to Friday, May 14th.
With impending wet weather for much of Friday, the races were officially called off around 1:00 p.m.
Next weekend's event will now officially kick off the new year of competition and will feature four divisions of racing, including the Allstar Late Models, Rapid Ron’s Racing Sportsman, Little Caesars Super Streets, and the Biggs Cadillac, Buick, GMC Stock Fours.
The Allstar Late Models will compete in a special 40-lap contest, with $2,000 being awarded to the winner. Additionally, the popular traveling wing sprint car touring division, known as the Virginia Sprint Series, will make the first of three stops in Elizabeth City this year.
The family-friendly facility offers something for everyone as the on-track action keeps fans on the edge of their seat all night long. Refreshments and souvenirs are available on site. Tickets for the upcoming year are available for purchase in person.
All who attend, including spectators, competitors, and staff are asked to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state, and local COVID-19 guidance to assure everyone's safety.
For more information, dial 252-771-5151.