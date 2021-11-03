On January 3, 1962, seven Harris County commissioners, wearing holsters and cowboy hats, stood on a platform above drained swampland south of Houston, Texas. They were there for a groundbreaking, done Texas style. Instead of shovels, the men fired Colt .45 six-shooters into the ground to break the first dirt for a structure that they initially called the Harris County Domed Stadium. It was the brainchild of a mercurial innovator and promoter named Roy Hofheinz.
Hofheinz, born in 1912, had graduated from Rice University, and Houston Law School by the time he was 19. By the age of 24, he was elected a county judge. He was the youngest person ever elected to the Texas House of Representatives, and along the way he ran political campaigns for future president Lyndon B. Johnson. He would also serve as the youngest ever mayor of Houston. After WWII, he pioneered FM radio, and built a network of radio and television stations.
In 1960, Hofheinz, often just called “The Judge”, stormed into the National League winter meetings and impressed the gathering with his plans to bring major league baseball to Houston to be played under a domed stadium. He overwhelmed the other owners with his presentation, and they awarded him with one of two available slots, the other going to the New York Mets. A Hofheinz contemporary said about him, “He made P.T. Barnum look like 14 miles of bad road.”
The Houston team, originally named the Colt .45s, played their first game on April 9,1962, losing to the Chicago Cubs 11-2, in a quickly built stadium that was plagued, by oppressive heat, mosquitos, and bad lighting. Building of the dome progressed, and in 1965 the team moved into the new facility, the Astrodome, the first indoor Major League ballpark.
Western imagery had given away to space age technology, and as NASA was operating the space center in Houston, it was a natural to rename the team the Astros. On April 9, 1965, President Lyndon Johnson threw out the first pitch, followed by 21 astronauts.
For Hofheinz, the team was mostly irrelevant, the star attraction was the dome and it’s environs. Between the opening and December of that year, over 400,000 toured the inside of the dome paying $1 each. A young woman guide would first bring them in, sit them down facing the field, and say, “Welcome to the Astrodome, you are now sitting in the largest room in the world.” Then she would pause for a few seconds, and let that sink in.
The evangelist Billy Graham is often credited with calling the dome the “Eighth Wonder of the World” during a ten day crusade in Nov. 1965, but the media had already been using that term for months. Hofheinz would later relate that the genesis for the idea came when he and his wife visited Rome, and viewed the Colosseum.
The technological additions were everywhere, which included two sets of stands on motors that could be rotated for better viewing according to the event as from baseball to football. The animated scoreboard was 474 feet long, and over 4 stories high.
Despite all the high tech, there was a real problem for baseball. The special lucite tiles to magnify sunlight through the roof made high fly balls disappear. They painted the tiles, and then the grass died. Monsanto developed a special artificial grass, and a salesman called on Hofheinz. After a long presentation, the Judge asked the salesman how much it would cost. The quote was $800,000. Roy said, “ Funny, that was just what I was thinkin’ of charging you to let you call it “Astroturf.” Whatever the details, Roy got the grass free, and Monsanto still uses the name today.
Hofheinz suffered a stroke in 1970. He was bankrupt as he had taken on a tremendous debt load building hotels, and an entertainment complex nearby. He would pass away in 1982. Creditors took over ownership. At one time the team was owned by the Ford Motor Credit Corporation. The Astrodome deteriorated. I was there in 1990 to see a game, and it had lost it’s original luster, especially with newer and even bigger indoor stadiums being built. The Houston Astros moved to a new stadium, and the Astrodome, the first of it’s kind, was closed in 2006.
Roy Hofheinz faced a lot of criticism, and made his share of enemies in his time, but his rise to the top was a real Horatio Alger story. The man was a forward thinker with values. While in public service he worked quietly for integration and equal rights. Maybe my favorite Hofheinz story was when he was mayor of Houston, and an encounter he had with a socially prominent [white] woman, who said, “I won’t let my children sit next to black children in the library; I don’t know what they would catch.” To which the mayor retorted, “Maybe tolerance.”
Roy Hofheinz wasn’t much of a baseball man, but I love him anyway.