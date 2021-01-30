SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — As the pandemic began to take hold in April 2020, a Seton Hall Sports Poll asked respondents if they would attend a live sporting event – 72 percent said “No.”
In the Sports Poll completed this week, only 41 percent said “No” to attending an outdoor sporting event while 49 percent said “No” to indoors.
The results of the poll were released Friday.
Although both questions posited social distancing and PPE as a condition of attending, the most recent poll asked respondents if they would attend if they also had received a coronavirus vaccine.
“Now that the vaccine is no longer an abstraction but a reality, people are beginning to seek some form of normalcy,” said Professor Charles Grantham, Director of the Center for Sport Management within the Stillman School of Business, which oversees the Seton Hall Sports Poll. “This is certainly encouraging for sports leagues and their players, who last March could see no end in sight.”
The poll was conducted January 22-25 among 1,522 adults, geographically spread across the country. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 3.2 percent.
Outdoor Events
In this week’s poll, 40 percent said that if they received a coronavirus vaccine they would attend an outdoor event with personal protection equipment, social distancing measures and restricted attendance. This is up from 28 percent when the question was asked in November, but without access to a vaccine. In April, 2020 only 25 percent said they would attend.
Indoor Events
As for attending an indoor event, 32 percent say they would attend now (with similar safety precautions), as opposed to just 21 percent in November 2020.
“While our poll asked specifically about sporting events, it likely carries over to concert and theater venues and other audience events coming along on the calendar,” according to Stillman Professor of Marketing and Poll Methodologist Daniel Ladik. “There’s reason to be hopeful.”
Fans
Among those who called themselves “fans,” the number who said they would attend an outdoor sporting event went up to 57 percent, with just 29 percent saying “No.” For indoor events, 46 percent said “Yes,” while 38 percent said “No.”
As might be expected, the numbers of those who would attend were higher for self-described “avid fans.” For outdoor events 69 percent said “Yes,” while just 24 percent said no. For indoor events, 57 percent said “Yes,” and 33 percent said “No.”
“Although the margin of error is higher for subgroups,” said Ladik, there is reason to believe that the trend among sports fans is upward enough for leagues and associated businesses that rely upon attendance to be cautiously optimistic.”
Vaccine Spokespersons: Athletes?
The Poll also asked respondents what type of spokesperson would be most persuasive in convincing U.S. citizens to take the Covid-19 vaccine and were asked to select their top three options. While the selections were wide ranging, “a medical professional” was the most cited figure, (58 percent), with “a government official” placing a distant second, named in the top three by 30 percent. A “religious leader” tied with a “local or community leader” at 25 percent, followed by a “famous/popular athlete” at 21 percent.
When asked to suggest specific names hundreds emerged. Among the sports figures named were Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Bill Belichick, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Serena Williams, Mike Trout, Drew Brees, Michael Phelps and soccer stars Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.
“From the results of this poll it would seem that the vaccine can make a real difference in sporting event attendance,” said Grantham. “And given the influence players may have on a substantial segment of the public, it would seem to be in the best interests of the leagues, their players – and society at large – to encourage their players and coaches to vaccinate publicly. The San Antonio Spurs and USA Olympics Basketball Coach Gregg Popovich is an excellent example of much needed leadership on this issue.”
Vaccine Priority for Athletes?
The Poll also asked whether athletes should have priority for receiving the coronavirus vaccine, and there was little difference between the responses for pro and college athletes, with only 19 percent saying “Yes” for priority for professionals and 22 percent saying “Yes” for college players. For pros, 64 percent said “No,” and for college it was 62 percent.
Among those who identified themselves as avid fans, 35 percent said “Yes” to pro athletes getting vaccine priority and 38 percent said “Yes” for college athletes.