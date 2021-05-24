Fresh from his family vacation to the Grand Canyon last week, Tom Wilson returned for his first start and delivered big after capturing the Allstar Late Models win on Friday evening.
Wilson, from Knotts Island, started the 30-lap contest on the outside pole, but quickly took command of the race and was not to be denied after crossing the finish line ahead of his fellow competitors. On lap five, polesitter Billy Hubbard of Cobbs Creek, Virginia, spun in turn four and Hunter Bailey was collected in the incident. Hubbard rebounded and earned the runner-up finishing position. Elizabeth City native, Larry Jackson took the final podium position of third.
“You have no idea how lucky I am,” Wilson said after climbing from his race car following the event in victory lane. “I am very thankful.”
With the second place effort, Hubbard takes over the points lead by four points over Jackson.
Mark Overman of Elizabeth City, won his first event of the season in the Rapid Ron’s Racing Sportsman division. Overman led all 25-laps in his efforts to secure the victory while taking over the season long points lead. Past champions Mark Gonzales crossed the finish line in second place with Troy Brickhouse claiming third.
Maple, North Carolina’s Kevin Bray became the first repeat winner of the year when he visited victory lane after Friday’s Little Caesars Super Streets event. Bray started in third and negotiated his way to the front by the end of the race. He continues to lead the point standings. Past track champion, Dennis Barnes of Camden, was caught up in an incident on lap six when Jeff Hunt spun his 57-car in turns one and two and collected the driver of the number 20 Hardees team in the melee, ending his shot at winning. Barnes attempted to restart the event, but his car failed to continue on the ensuing restart. Eric Kellar came back to earn his best career finish of second with Chris Lincoln of Chesapeake earning third, in his first start of 2021.
Initially, it appeared as though Trevor Battoia would notch his second straight win of the season in the Biggs Cadillac Buick GMC Stock Fours record books, however, that was put in jeopardy while he was leading late in the race and made contact with Kayla Ehret, who was in danger of going a lap down. Both drivers spun on the front stretch and Battoia cut a tire, forcing him to pit under the yellow flag that was necessitated due to the incident.
In the end, Moyock’s Chris Freeman won the feature, his first of 2021, with Robert Fulcher earning second-place and Battoia bounced back to earn the third-place. Freeman now leads the season standings by two over Battoia.
In the R&D Super Fours first race of 2021, Ricky Waters of Virginia Beach was able to earn the big winners hardware after finishing in the first place. Todd Smith of Edenton finished in second with Dillon Rollinson claiming third.
Racing continues this Friday night, May 28th with four divisions competing, including the Allstar Late Models, Rapid Ron’s Racing Sportsman, Little Caesars Super Streets and the Biggs Cadillac Buick GMC Stock Fours.
Additionally, kids will compete on go-karts. For more information, dial 252-771-5151.