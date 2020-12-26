Cristi Bartlett’s year career-wise will be one to remember.
Bartlett, who attended Camden County High School in the early 2000s, earned an opportunity of a lifetime in 2020.
Her journey is the No. 4 sports story of 2020.
Bartlett, a strength and conditioning coach, earned the latest big moment of her career with an internship with the National Football League’s Tennessee Titans.
Bartlett, who played girls’ basketball and competed in track and field while at Camden County High School, is interning with the Titans for the 2020 NFL season.
In an emailed interview with The Daily Advance in November, Bartlett acknowledged the value of the internship.
According to the Titans, Bartlett along with Mical Johnson (scouting) are the first two individuals to participate in the Amy Adams Strunk Women in Sports internship program.
Strunk, the controlling owner of the Tennessee Titans, started the program to provide opportunities for women to work with a professional sports team.
Bartlett noted that she works directly with the players on the team.
The internship occurred during an NFL season that has been impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The Titans also had to navigate a COVID-19 outbreak during the season.
Before her internship with the Titans, Bartlett was an assistant strength and conditioning coach with the XFL’s New York Guardians.
The latest version of the XFL started in 2020.
The XFL season began in February, but was canceled in March because of COVID-19.
Bartlett, who played basketball at the college level, credited her interest in strength and conditioning to her time at Camden County High School.
She also has served as a strength and conditioning coach at the college level.
Her journey with the Titans is shaping up to be a successful one.
Before Dec. 27’s game at Green Bay, Tennessee has a 10-4 overall record and leads the AFC South Division standings. The Titans are on track to clinch a division championship and a playoff berth in the AFC.