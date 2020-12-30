Three area athletes earned the opportunity to play sports at the professional level this year.
Their achievement is the No. 2 sports story of 2020.
In July, Shane Davis, a former baseball player at Currituck County High School, signed to join the Baltimore Orioles organization as an undrafted free agent.
The 2020 Major League Baseball First-Year Player draft was held in June.
Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the draft was shortened from its regular 40 rounds to five rounds.
Davis is listed on the Gulf Coast League Orioles roster. The GCL is the rookie level of minor league baseball.
Davis spent two seasons as a member of the Bryant & Stratton College baseball program in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Davis, a right-handed pitcher listed at 6-foot-3, moved on from Bryant & Stratton, a two-year junior college program, to NCAA Division I program North Carolina Central University.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the remainder of the spring 2020 college baseball season, Davis appeared in and started four games for N.C. Central this spring.
Davis, from Currituck, registered a 1-1 overall record with a 2.01 ERA in 22 innings pitched with the Eagles.
Due to the pandemic, Davis was not able to appear in a minor league game for the GCL Orioles in 2020.
The pandemic led MLB affiliated minor league teams to cancel their 2020 seasons.
Davis and the GCL Orioles are expected to play in 2021.
On Aug. 22, Aaron Carver, a former boys’ basketball player at Northeastern High School, signed to join Hopsi Polzela, a professional basketball team of the Slovenian Basketball League.
According to Eurobasket.com, Carver has played in 13 games for Hopsi Polzela during the 2020-21 season.
Carver, from Elizabeth City, has averaged 14.2 points and 13 rebounds per game.
Carver leads Hopsi Polzela in minutes played per game at 35 minutes and is shooting 54.8% from the field.
Carver scored 12 points and reeled in 10 rebounds in Hopsi Polzela’s 79-70 victory against Triglav on Monday.
Carver played four seasons of NCAA Division I college basketball at Old Dominion University.
He ended his career at ODU with more than 600 career rebounds.
In October, Erik Lawson, a former football player at Northeastern High School, began his post college football career in The Spring League in San Antonio, Texas.
The Spring League is a professional development league for athletes aiming to play pro football either in the National Football League (NFL), the Canadian Football League (CFL), the Arena Football League (AFL) or the XFL.
Lawson, a long snapper from Elizabeth City, tried out with the league and earned a roster spot with the Jousters.
Because of the pandemic, the six-team league conducted a fall season from Oct. 27 through Dec. 15.
Lawson and the Jousters played in two games during the season. A COVID-19 situation within the team led to the Jousters to only play two games.
In Lawson’s last game against the Generals on Nov. 5, Lawson completed 5-of-5 snaps on field goal attempts.
After his time at NHS, Lawson began his college football career at Georgia Military College, a two-year junior college program.
After two seasons at GMC, Lawson completed his final two seasons of college football at East Carolina University.